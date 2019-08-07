Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom : Telekom spans new safety nets for companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:45am EDT
  • New generation of data networks for large customers
  • German data protection through operation in the Open Telekom Cloud
  • Software controls connections faster

Deutsche Telekom is launching a new generation of network offerings for large customers. The company is breaking new technical ground. Software controls the new connections. Telekom is using technology from its partners Cisco, River-bed, Silver Peak and VeloCloud. The offerings are based on 'Made in Germany' and security. Telekom operates the networks from the Open Telekom Cloud. There the strict rules of German data protection apply. Further information on the new offerings can be found here:
www.t-systems.com/intraselect-sd-wan
www.t-systems.com/smart-sd-wan

Telekom changes technology for wide connections

Software controlled networks are a major trend in the industry. The reason for the change in technology is the massive increase in requirements. Corporate networks include more and more machines and objects with sensors. Today thousands of employees use programs for enterprise resource planning. They access the network. The same applies to analysis programs and services from the cloud. This drives the hunger for data. Video applications also play a role. These run in real time. Future networks will therefore need higher bandwidth and faster response times.

More network performance at mouse click

Until now companies controlled their connections with hardware. If they needed more power, they put their hands on devices. This is inflexible and expensive. In the future no administrator will be able to quickly follow data streams with this technology. This is why software replaces many hardware functions in modern networks. The administrator provides dynamic network performance at mouse click.

Software-controlled networks connect locations faster

Historically grown networks reach their limits for another reason. They can hardly keep pace with the rapid growth of companies. This becomes clear in the case of an acquisition or the establishment of a branch. It often takes days, weeks or even months for a branch to be networked. Software-controlled networks on the other hand integrate new locations more quickly.

Telekom is regarded in the industry as a pioneer for software-controlled connections. The consulting firm ISG rates T-Systems as the world's leading provider of this new generation of networks.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 10:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
06:45aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom spans new safety nets for companies
PU
06:34aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : EU charges Czech mobile operators with blocking rivals
RE
08/05T MOBILE US : Mobile Donaes $1 Million (10 Million Meals!) o Feeding America fro..
AQ
08/05DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Germans Grow Frustrated With Their Slow-Poke Internet
DJ
08/05DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Generation Tomorrow – who we are and what we're doing
PU
08/02T MOBILE US : Mobile Cusomer Care Secures J.D. Power's op Spo wih Record-Breakin..
AQ
08/02DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Systems‘ transformation
PU
08/02Subscriber growth boosts verizon profit
AQ
08/01Two German fibre groups for sale; buyer could combine them -sources
RE
08/01DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : is bringing a festival feel to IFA under the motto #TAKEPART
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 513 M
EBIT 2019 11 038 M
Net income 2019 4 118 M
Debt 2019 69 621 M
Yield 2019 5,17%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 69 344 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,61  €
Last Close Price 14,62  €
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.48%77 636
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.08%228 390
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.46%86 194
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 585
BCE INC.13.05%41 564
ORANGE-6.25%39 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group