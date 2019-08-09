Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom : The magical world of penetration tests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 03:46am EDT

Why do the internal security technical teams boast so few economists and so few women? It's not only a matter of us learning from the nerds; they can learn from us too.

Since October 2018, I have been doing my cooperative study program in the International Management unit at Telekom Security. To be able to apply theoretical knowledge in the real world, I also work as a Business Supporter in an internal security department at T-Systems International GmbH. The colleagues in this department primarily deal with the penetration tests of IT systems. If you are asking yourself what penetration tests are, don't worry. I was in the same boat too. Essentially, it is the effective search for weak points and the rectification of them before attackers can take advantage of them.

At the start of my time here, I had to learn a lot about servers, networks, and hacker attacks. My colleagues gave me the best possible support. Complex topics had to be broken down to a level that even beginners can understand. I am sure that this allowed even the security experts to take away some important findings. We have started to build a bridge between the worlds of management and IT. As a result, we can also forward technical messages to non-technical colleagues, customers, and managers. For instance, we prepared a flyer on a very technical topic in the first few weeks. Here, I provided some useful tips from my business management perspective. However, this is only the start of an exciting collaboration from which both sides will benefit.

Men and women - with or without a technical background - are an asset to the internal security unit at Telekom Security. Therefore, I would like to motivate you to take a look around in what may still be unchartered waters. Here, you can gain experience that will really help you in a digitalized world. And you, dear women, are something very special indeed! There aren't many female nerds. So keep an eye out for my next blog. I'll be reporting on my experiences as a woman in the world of IT and my reasons behind interdisciplinary collaboration. This approach opens up new horizons because technicians come together with non-technicians and combine the best from both worlds.

I would like to know what your reasons are for taking part in interdisciplinary collaborations in the magical world of penetration tests and hacker attacks?

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 07:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
03:46aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : The magical world of penetration tests
PU
08/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Broadcom, Carlsberg, Salesforce
08/08Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings
RE
08/08DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : U.S. DoJ backing for T-Mobile-Sprint deal a major milestone
RE
08/08Deutsche Telekom 2Q Net Profit Up; Backs Outlook
DJ
08/07EU charges Czech mobile operators with blocking rivals
RE
08/07EU Says Czech Mobile Network-Sharing Agreement May Harm Competition
DJ
08/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom spans new safety nets for companies
PU
08/05T MOBILE US : Mobile Donaes $1 Million (10 Million Meals!) o Feeding America fro..
AQ
08/05DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Germans Grow Frustrated With Their Slow-Poke Internet
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 505 M
EBIT 2019 11 038 M
Net income 2019 4 144 M
Debt 2019 67 991 M
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,72x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 68 993 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,61  €
Last Close Price 14,60  €
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.84%77 355
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.71%227 852
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.10%85 472
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 645
BCE INC.13.05%41 631
ORANGE-5.79%39 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group