Deutsche Telekom : connects wizards around the world

'Harry Potter™: Wizards Unite' available now on StreamOn Gaming

Gaming now free: StreamOn Gaming for 0 euros

Players can use local Telekom Shops throughout Germany as in-app fortresses

The augmented reality game 'Harry Potter™: Wizards Unite' is now available on the mobile StreamOn Gaming service from Deutsche Telekom. To give even more people fast, simple access to innovative games, Deutsche Telekom is cutting the fee for this streaming service from 2.95 euros to 0.00 euros - even for existing customers. What's more, to celebrate the release of 'Harry Potter™: Wizards Unite,' players also have the option of gathering at one of the many Telekom Shops throughout Germany and using them as in-app fortresses.

Limitless fun with StreamOn Gaming

With StreamOn Gaming, Deutsche Telekom customers can use gaming services from more than 30 participating partners online within Germany without having to worry about data caps. Simply add it to your MagentaMobile rate plan and you're ready to go. StreamOn Gaming already features many online games, including blockbusters such as Fortnite, The Sims, and Pokémon GO.

With 'Harry Potter™: Wizards Unite', Deutsche Telekom is presenting the next augmented reality experience - in real time and multiplayer. The game was developed by Niantic in collaboration with WB Games and published under the Portkey Games label. Players dive into a magical world inspired by J. K. Rowling's phenomenally successful book series. They can take on the persona of a witch or wizard who has to find magic objects in the real world and transport them back to the magical world. The players can tackle larger challenges together with friends and enter battles against dangerous opponents in cooperative, real-time multiplayer battles.

Simply magical: the best network for the best AR experience

'The 5G mobile communications standard will open up opportunities for many new applications in the gaming and AR area. 'Harry Potter™: Wizards Unite' in combination with StreamOn Gaming gives our customers a one-of-a-kind AR experience and unlimited fun,' explains Michael Hagspihl, Head of Consumers at Telekom Deutschland. 'With this game, Niantic is setting new standards for live AR. And where is the best place to experience an innovation like this if not in Deutsche Telekom's network?'

Deutsche Telekom will initially support this joint venture for a term of twelve months with marketing and feed-in campaigns. Starting around mid-August, there will also be special offers for fans of Harry Potter and gaming in Telekom Shops, in addition to the in-app fortresses. 'Harry Potter™: Wizards Unite' is available now as a free download.