Deutsche Telekom : remains stable in the coronavirus crisis

Group expects pandemic to have only a limited impact on financials; guidance for the year confirmed

Revenue up 2.3 percent in first quarter to 19.9 billion euros

Adjusted EBITDA AL up 10.2 percent to 6.5 billion euros

Adjusted net profit up 8.5 percent year-on-year to 1.3 billion euros

Strong growth in broadband customers in Germany

Increase in customer satisfaction

T-Mobile US continues growth before merger

Revenue and earnings in Europe up again

T-Systems' growth areas gain momentum

Stability in uncertain times. Despite the global spread of the coronavirus and the consequent restrictions imposed in many countries since March, Deutsche Telekom had a strong start to the 2020 financial year. Revenue increased 2.3 percent year-on-year to 19.9 billion euros in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 10.2 percent, reaching 6.5 billion euros.

'Deutsche Telekom is an anchor of stability in a global crisis,' said CEO Tim Höttges. 'Our networks are working reliably as digital lifelines for society.'

The Group expects the pandemic to have limited impact on revenue, due to, for example, the closure of shops, lower roaming revenues, and companies postponing or canceling IT projects. On the other hand, voice telephony revenue is increasing, for instance, and the mobile churn rate is falling. Taking the offsetting effects and measures into account, the impact on adjusted EBITDA AL is likely to be comparatively low. As such, taking into account all foreseeable consequences of the pandemic, the Group confirms its guidance for the current financial year.

Free cash flow AL decreased by around 0.7 billion euros due to the reduction in factoring. This decision accounted for the decline to 1.3 billion euros. Adjusted net profit increased by 8.5 percent to 1.3 billion euros, unadjusted it increased by 1.8 percent to 916 million euros.

With 83,000 new broadband customers, Deutsche Telekom achieved its best result in two years in Germany. The number of TV customers also increased significantly, with 60,000 new users of MagentaTV. The number of fiber-optic lines (VDSL/vectoring, FTTH) grew by 389,000 between January and March, bringing the total to around 14.8 million at the end of the first quarter, 1.9 million more than a year earlier.

Mobile service revenues also performed well, with a year-on-year increase of 1.7 percent confirming Deutsche Telekom's market leadership. Mobile branded contract customer additions amounted to 141,000 in the first quarter.

The Germany segment also posted positive trends in its financials. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 2.2 billion euros. Revenue increased by 0.9 percent to 5.4 billion euros.

T-Mobile US strengthened its position further going into the business combination with its competitor Sprint. The transaction was completed on April 1, 2020 and will be reflected for the first time in the figures for the second quarter. In the first three months of the year, adjusted EBITDA AL grew by 14.5 percent to 3.5 billion U.S. dollars, while revenue grew 0.7 percent against the prior-year level to 11.2 billion U.S. dollars, with mobile service revenues increasing by 5.5 percent.

The number of branded postpaid customers increased by 777,000 in the first three months to 47.8 million. T-Mobile US now has a total of 68.5 million branded customers. In line with other companies in the industry in the United States, the company no longer reports any wholesale customers as of this quarter.

Driven primarily by growing fixed-network and mobile service revenues, revenue in the Europe operating segment grew by 2.0 percent in organic terms year-on-year in the first quarter to 2.9 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 3.4 percent in organic terms to 1.0 billion euros. Thus, the Europe segment began its third year of unbroken growth in every quarter.

The trend in customer numbers also continues to rise. Between January and March, the European national companies acquired 110,000 new mobile contract customers, 65,000 new broadband customers, and 238,000 new users of product packages combining fixed network and mobile communications. More than half of all broadband households now use these convergent offers.

T-Systems managed to offset the expected fall in revenue from traditional IT business with gains in growth areas. The areas of public cloud and security performed particularly well. At 1.6 billion euros, revenue across the whole segment remained at the prior-year level.

The positive trend in the growth areas and the ongoing transformation strengthened profitability. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 8.7 percent compared with the first quarter of 2019 to 100 million euros. Order entry declined by 13.4 percent against the strong prior-year quarter to 1.4 billion euros.

The business in the Netherlands continues to grow. In the first quarter of 2020, T-Mobile NL recorded a year-on-year increase of 5.5 percent in mobile service revenues. The number of mobile contract customers increased by another 67,000 in the first three months of the year.

The cell tower business in Germany and the Netherlands grew in line with plans, with the addition of 1,800 sites compared to the end of March 2019. Revenue here increased by 4.7 percent to 247 million euros, while adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 5.1 percent to 145 million euros.

Q1 2020 millions of € Q1 2019 millions of € Change % FY

2019 millions of € Net revenue 19,943 19,488 2.3 80,531 Proportion generated internationally in % 69.7 69.0 0.7p 69.5 EBITDA 6,940 6,461 7.4 27,120 Adjusted EBITDA 7,563 6,901 9.6 28,708 Adjusted EBITDA AL 6,544 5,940 10.2 24,731 Net profit 916 900 1.8 3,867 Adjusted net profit 1,284 1,183 8.5 4,948 Free cash flowa 2,294 2,370 -3.2 10,133 Free cash flow ALa 1,287 1,557 -17.3 7,013 Cash capexb 3,570 3,827 -6.7 14,357 Cash capexb (before spectrum) 3,353 3,682 -8.9 13,118 Net debt 77,394 71,876 7.7 76,031 Number of employeesc 206,443 214,609 -3.8 210,533

Comments on the table:

a Before dividend payments and investments in spectrum, and before interest payments for zero-coupon bonds.

b Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

c At the reporting date.

Q1 2020 millions of € Q1 2019 millions of € Change % FY

2019 millions of € Germany Total revenue 5,405 5,357 0.9 21,886 EBITDA 1,974 1,946 1.4 8,319 Adjusted EBITDA 2,170 2,114 2.6 8,744 Adjusted EBITDA AL 2,164 2,108 2.7 8,720 Number of employeesa 59,878 62,358 -4.0 60,501 USA Total revenue 10,157 9,796 3.7 40,420 US-$ 11,198 11,124 0.7 45,236 EBITDA 3,593 3,210 11.9 13,265 Adjusted EBITDA 3,867 3,309 16.9 13,809 Adjusted EBITDA AL 3,160 2,679 18.0 11,134 US-$ 3,484 3,042 14.5 12,463 Europe Total revenue 2,903 2,891 0.4 12,168 EBITDA 1,034 1,035 -0.1 4,313 Adjusted EBITDA 1,073 1,059 1.3 4,460 Adjusted EBITDA AL 963 945 1.9 4,005 Systems Solutions Order entry 1,393 1,609 -13.4 7,329 Total revenue 1,628 1,630 -0.1 6,805 Adj. EBIT margin (%) 0.8 -0.2 1.0p 2.1 EBITDA 84 79 6.3 314 Adjusted EBITDA 133 125 6.4 645 Adjusted EBITDA AL 100 92 8.7 519 Group Development Total revenue 708 682 3.8 2,797 EBITDA 333 325 2.5 1,427 Adjusted EBITDA 340 332 2.4 1,330 Adjusted EBITDA AL 269 255 5.5 1,033

Comments on the table:

a At the reporting date.

Mar. 31, 2020 thousands Dec. 31, 2019 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 46,960 46,189 771 1.7 Of which contract customers 25,475 25,291 184 0.7 Fixed-network lines 17,711 17,824 (113) (0.6) Of which retail IP-based 17,510 17,479 31 0.2 Broadband lines 13,813 13,730 83 0.6 Of which optical fibera 8,787 8,529 258 3.0 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,678 3,618 60 1.7 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 4,505 4,638 (133) (2.9) USA Mobile customersb 68,543 67,895 648 1.0 Of which branded postpaid customers 47,811 47,034 777 1.7 Of which branded prepay customers 20,732 20,860 (128) (0.6) Europe Mobile customers 45,916 46,165 (249) (0.5) Of which contract customersc 26,354 26,245 109 0.4 Fixed-network lines 9,096 9,105 (9) (0.1) Of which IP-basedd 8,347 8,311 36 0.4 Broadband customers 6,737 6,672 65 1.0 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,940 4,945 (5) (0.1) Group Development Netherlands Mobile customers 5,686 5,610 76 1.4 Fixed-network lines 632 619 13 2.1 Broadband linese 616 605 11 1.8

Comments on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b Starting in Q1 2020, T-Mobile US discontinued reporting of wholesale customers due to the expansion of M2M and Internet of Things ('loT') products and instead will continue to focus on branded customer reporting.

c M2M cards (machine-to-machine) were reclassified Group-wide as of January 1, 2020, and assigned exclusively to the prepaid customer segment. The portion of M2M cards which had previously been recognized in the contract customer segment was reclassified accordingly. Comparative figures have been adjusted retrospectively.

d Prior-quarter comparative for IP-based-fixed network lines in the Czech Republic was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.

e The prior-quarter comparative for broadband lines in the Netherlands was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.

Mar. 31, 2020

thousands Mar. 31, 2019

thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 46,960 44,657 2,303 5.2 Of which contract customers 25,475 25,195 280 1.1 Fixed-network lines 17,711 18,414 (703) (3.8) Of which retail IP-based 17,510 16,065 1,445 9.0 Broadband lines 13,813 13,608 205 1.5 Of which optical fibera 8,787 7,609 1,178 15.5 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,678 3,419 259 7.6 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 4,505 5,050 (545) (10.8) USA Mobile customersb 68,543 64,744 3,799 5.9 Of which branded postpaid customers 47,811 43,538 4,273 9.8 Of which branded prepay customers 20,732 21,206 (474) (2.2) Europe Mobile customers 45,916 47,800 (1,884) (3.9) Of which contract customersc 26,354 25,674 680 2.6 Fixed-network lines 9,096 9,051 45 0.5 Of which IP-basedd 8,347 7,737 610 7.9 Broadband customers 6,737 6,478 259 4.0 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,940 4,904 36 0.7 Group Development Netherlands Mobile customers 5,686 5,382 304 5.6 Fixed-network lines 632 557 75 13.5 Broadband linese 616 540 76 14.1

Comments on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b Starting in Q1 2020, T-Mobile US discontinued reporting of wholesale customers due to the expansion of M2M and Internet of Things ('loT') products and instead will continue to focus on branded customer reporting.

c M2M cards (machine-to-machine) were reclassified Group-wide as of January 1, 2020 and assigned exclusively to the prepay customer segment. The portion of M2M cards which had previously been recognized in the contract customer segment was reclassified accordingly. Comparative figures have been adjusted retrospectively.

d Prior-quarter comparative for IP-based-fixed network lines in the Czech Republic was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.

e The prior-quarter comparative for broadband lines in the Netherlands was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.





This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'aim,' 'goal,' 'plan,' 'will,' 'seek,' 'outlook,' or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom's staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.



​​​About Deutsche Telekom: Company profile