Deutsche Telekom : to postpone its annual shareholders' meeting.

Deutsche Telekom AG is to postpone its annual shareholders' meeting that was originally planned for March 26, 2020. This was just decided by the Board of Management.

This decision was taken in light of the rapid spread of coronavirus infections (SARS-CoV-2). Over the past few days, Deutsche Telekom has explored all possibilities in intensive discussions with the health authorities.

In such a situation, the health of the shareholders, the Deutsche Telekom employees and its service providers involved with the organization of the shareholders' meeting is of utmost importance. In postponing this event, Deutsche Telekom is complying with its social responsibility and contributing towards the objective of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus by avoiding events with many attendees.

The fact that the shareholders' meeting will no longer be held on its original date will have several consequences including the postponement of the resolutions regarding the appropriation of net income 2019 and the payout of the dividend.

The shareholders' meeting shall be scheduled to take place on a new date within the first eight months of the current financial year as stipulated by stock corporation law. Deutsche Telekom will inform its shareholders as well as the public of the next steps in due course.



