DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Deutsche Telekom : to postpone its annual shareholders' meeting.

03/16/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Deutsche Telekom AG is to postpone its annual shareholders' meeting that was originally planned for March 26, 2020. This was just decided by the Board of Management.

This decision was taken in light of the rapid spread of coronavirus infections (SARS-CoV-2). Over the past few days, Deutsche Telekom has explored all possibilities in intensive discussions with the health authorities.

In such a situation, the health of the shareholders, the Deutsche Telekom employees and its service providers involved with the organization of the shareholders' meeting is of utmost importance. In postponing this event, Deutsche Telekom is complying with its social responsibility and contributing towards the objective of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus by avoiding events with many attendees.

The fact that the shareholders' meeting will no longer be held on its original date will have several consequences including the postponement of the resolutions regarding the appropriation of net income 2019 and the payout of the dividend.

The shareholders' meeting shall be scheduled to take place on a new date within the first eight months of the current financial year as stipulated by stock corporation law. Deutsche Telekom will inform its shareholders as well as the public of the next steps in due course.


Disclaimer
This message contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom's management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'aim,' 'goal,' 'plan,' 'will,' 'seek,' 'outlook,' or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections. You should consider them with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom's staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation, and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else.
In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, free cash flow, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways. For further information relevant to alternative performance measures, please refer to the section 'Management of the Group,' page 38 et seq., of the annual report on the financial year 2017 or to Deutsche Telekom's Investor Relations website at www.telekom.com/alternative-performance-measures.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 16:47:09 UTC
