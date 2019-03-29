Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom : to switch to electricity from renewable sources of energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 07:22am EDT
  • Group to cover 100 percent of their electricity needs with renewable energies by 2021
  • Target for CO2 emissions in 2030 to be 90 percent lower than in 2017
  • T-Mobile US included in the climate protection target

Deutsche Telekom takes climate protection seriously and has adopted a new, ambitious climate target: The Group is aiming to achieve a 100 percent use of electricity (Scope 2) from renewable energy sources as early as 2021. We will also reduce other emissions from gas, oil, and other sources of energy (Scope 1). By 2030, we are planning to reduce our CO2 emissions by 90 percent compared to 2017. We are also focusing on emissions from the supply chain and that our customers generate when using our products and solutions (Scope 3): By 2030, the Group's objective is to reduce the CO2 emissions per customer by 25 percent compared to 2017. In the future, T-Mobile US will also be included in the Group climate protection target.

'We want to build the future, not obstruct it', says Tim Höttges, CEO Deutsche Telekom. 'Climate protection is one of the key challenges of our age. With the new targets for the period 2021-2030, we are taking our responsibility seriously and are acting decisively, quickly and, at the same time, in a sustainable manner. Furthermore, this sends an important signal to our customers because sustainability is becoming increasingly important as a purchasing criterion.'

'The effects of climate change on nature, people, and companies are already apparent today. Broad segments of society are worried by occurring extreme weather events such as storms, floodings or heat waves. For many years, Deutsche Telekom has been working to make its business operations more climate-friendly by building new, more energy-efficient data centers for instance', says Birgit Klesper, Senior Vice President Group Corporate Responsibility.

However, climate protection also provides Deutsche Telekom with business opportunities. Many of our digital solutions can promote energy-efficient processes and conserve resources for both corporate customers as well as private individuals. Thanks to cloud computing, customers can do without their own servers and storage media for instance. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can use these solutions to reduce their emissions on average by 21 metric tons of CO2 a year. Products such as smart household devices can help people to contribute towards climate protection in their private lives for instance.

Our previous climate target of decreasing Group-wide emissions by 20 percent by 2020 compared to 2008 will continue to apply until next year. The Group is on track to meet this target.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
07:22aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : to switch to electricity from renewable sources of energy
PU
06:52aEUROPE : European stocks advance on U.S.-China trade optimism, H&M boost
RE
03/29DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EssilorLuxottica, Bayer, Boeing, Facebook...
03/28Deutsche Telekom still confident T-Mobile-Sprint deal will go through
RE
03/28DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German 5G auction passes EUR 1 billion in bids
AQ
03/28DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Beethovenfest 2019 – Telekom presents a diverse range o..
PU
03/28GERMAN 5G AUCTION DESIGN COULD FORCE : D.Telekom
RE
03/28DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : stands for participation
PU
03/27DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Mobile activates 5G base stations in Austria
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 78 646 M
EBIT 2019 10 926 M
Net income 2019 4 660 M
Debt 2019 54 196 M
Yield 2019 4,90%
P/E ratio 2019 16,25
P/E ratio 2020 14,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 73 945 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,7 €
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.79%83 057
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.09%244 121
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP3.79%81 977
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 172
TELEFONICA0.72%43 109
ORANGE1.45%42 905
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
About