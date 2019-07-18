Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU clears Vodafone's $22 billion Liberty deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 07:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Coaxial TV Cables are seen in front of Vodafone and Liberty Global logos in this illustration

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - Brussels gave its blessing to Vodafone's $22 billion purchase of Liberty Global's cable networks in Germany and central Europe, clearing the way for the British company to become Europe's largest mobile, broadband and TV provider.

The deal is the standout move by Vodafone in its bid to become a provider of superfast broadband and pay-TV, rather than just a pure mobile provider. The strategy, launched by former CEO Vittorio Colao, is designed to increase customer spending and deepen user loyalty.

For John Malone's Liberty Global, the cable exit brings rich returns for assets worth more to an acquirer who can bundle them with other services than as a standalone business.

Shares in Britain's Vodafone, the world's No. 2 mobile operator, rose 1 percent after the European Commission gave the green light for the two groups to combine networks and better take on German market leader Deutsche Telekom.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the approval was subject to remedies designed to ensure that customers will continue enjoying fair prices, high-quality services and innovative products.

"In our modern society access to affordable and good quality broadband and TV services is almost as asked for as running water," she said.

In order to get the deal through the regulator, Vodafone had to agree to give smaller rival Telefonica Deutschland access to its enlarged high-speed broadband network.

Deutsche Telekom said the concessions did not go far enough to avoid limiting the variety of media and programming on offer to consumers and said it was considering whether to appeal.

Nick Read, Vodafone's chief executive, has described the deal as transformational for the four markets of Germany, Hungary, Czech Republic and Romania, offering high speeds for consumers and renewed competition among operators.

"Vodafone transforms into Europe's largest fully-converged communications operator, accelerating innovation through our gigabit networks and bringing greater benefits to millions of customers," he said.

Liberty said the new entity would prove a powerful fixed-mobile challenger to national telecom incumbents.

Vodafone and Unitymedia, Liberty's German business, operate in different parts of the country and do not compete head to head.

But a merged entity will have a very strong position in cable and broadband, in particular to multi-family apartment blocks, leading competitors to urge regulators to step in and ensure that they also have "last-mile" access to households.

The networks will cover 23.7 million households and will help Telefonica Deutschland to move up from its distant third position in fixed-line broadband, behind Deutsche and Vodafone.

Reuters reported on June 26 that the deal was set to go ahead.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Kate Holton in London, editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Georgina Prodhan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.04% 14.876 Delayed Quote.0.35%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -0.38% 26.01 Delayed Quote.21.88%
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING 0.27% 2.209 Delayed Quote.-35.55%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.79% 127.192 Delayed Quote.-17.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
07:47aEU clears Vodafone's $22 billion Liberty deal
RE
07:46aEU clears Vodafone's $22 billion Liberty deal
RE
07:25aINMARSAT : European Aviation Network (EAN) inflight broadband now available to t..
AQ
06:46aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Between expectations and reality of broadband expansion
PU
07/16Vodafone launches 5G in Germany, challenges D.Telekom on price
RE
07/15T MOBILE US : Mobile is Abou o Make Happiness Begin for Jonas Brohers Fans! Un-c..
AQ
07/15OVER 3.5 BILLION BLOCKED ... AND COU : T-Mobile Hosts Scam 'Block Party' to Rais..
AQ
07/12T-Mobile, Sprint Spar Over Dish -- WSJ
DJ
07/11T-MOBILE, SPRINT EXPECTED TO EXTEND : sources
RE
07/11T-Mobile, Sprint expected to extend deal date - sources
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 610 M
EBIT 2019 11 093 M
Net income 2019 4 285 M
Debt 2019 65 228 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 69 762 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,32  €
Last Close Price 14,71  €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.35%78 305
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.78%236 645
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP14.03%88 916
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%60 254
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED21.65%42 441
TELEFONICA-0.37%42 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About