Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: U.S. state AGs prepare lawsuit to stop Sprint and T-Mobile merger - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 10:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of at least 10 state attorneys general are preparing on Tuesday to file a lawsuit to stop the $26 billion merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, a deal that would reduce the number of nationwide wireless carriers from four to three, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

New York's state attorney general is leading the lawsuit, one source said. New York's attorney general's office has announced a press conference for this afternoon.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, David Shepardson, Karen Freifeld)

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corp, T-Mobile US
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.40% 15.338 Delayed Quote.3.83%
SPRINT CORP -0.86% 6.94 Delayed Quote.20.10%
T-MOBILE US 0.51% 77.03 Delayed Quote.20.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
10:06aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. state AGs prepare lawsuit to stop Sprint and T-Mobile merger - ..
RE
09:14aEUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Munich Re's Ergo Eyes Amazon's Alexa to Reach Customers..
DJ
06:58aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : climate protection targets count toward the Paris Agreement
PU
05:33aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Port of Hamburg is ready for 5G
PU
02:48aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Design thinking-styled workshop
PU
06/10MVNO MONDAY : a guide to the week’s virtual operator developments
AQ
06/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German Brand Awards announces 2019 winners
AQ
06/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
06/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : PT Set at 16.80 by Barclays
AQ
06/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German Brand Awards announces 2019 winners
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 79 145 M
EBIT 2019 10 948 M
Net income 2019 4 517 M
Debt 2019 56 947 M
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
P/E ratio 2020 14,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capitalization 73 269 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,8 €
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.83%81 568
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.12%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP10.26%88 436
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-2.76%42 354
TELEFONICA1.64%42 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About