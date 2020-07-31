Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei asks Germany not to shut it out of building 5G networks - Der Spiegel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 10:36am BST
FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

Huawei's top manager in Germany has appealed to the government not to shut it out of building 5G mobile networks, Der Spiegel said on Friday, after Britain decided to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from its network on security grounds.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has put off a decision on tougher certification rules until after the summer break, amid pressure from some lawmakers who sympathise with U.S. calls to ban Huawei outright.

"The government's approach of setting the same, tough security criteria for all is the right way to ensure networks are secure," Huawei's representative in Germany, David Wang, told the weekly news magazine.

Germany's three mobile operators are all customers of Huawei, which has had a presence in the country for 15 years. None have found any evidence to support U.S. allegations that its equipment is unsafe, Wang added.

Britain this month ordered Huawei equipment to be removed from its 5G network by the end of 2027, while France has told operators to rip out Huawei 5G gear by 2028 without announcing a public ban, sources say.

Deutsche Telekom, the German market leader, has not signed a 5G contract with Huawei but has, under existing agreements, already connected nearly half the population to the superfast mobile technology.

Analysts and industry sources say Deutsche Telekom, which opposes a Huawei ban, is seeking to pre-empt such an outcome by rolling out most of its 5G network before a political decision is taken.

Spanish-controlled Telefonica Deutschland said this week it had signed backup 5G contracts with other telecoms vendors to cover the risk that Huawei ends up being barred from the German market.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.28% 14.4 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG 0.60% 2.351 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
TELEFONICA S.A. -3.01% 3.709 End-of-day quote.-40.44%
YAGEO CORPORATION -0.26% 381.5 End-of-day quote.-12.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
10:36aHuawei asks Germany not to shut it out of building 5G networks - Der Spiegel
RE
10:32aHuawei asks Germany not to shut it out of building 5G networks, Der Spiegel s..
RE
06:59aSAP, Deutsche Telekom close to European coronavirus app deal - Wiwo
RE
06:59aSap, deutsche telekom close to winning eu deal for coronavirus smartphone app..
RE
07/30DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : KUKA and T-Systems conclude partnership for Industrial Intern..
PU
07/29DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Consensus Details Q2 and FY 2020 - 2024
PU
07/29T MOBILE US : Join Us for the T-Mobile Accelerator Virtual Demo Day on July 30th..
AQ
07/29DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom realizing the biggest Wacken of all time
PU
07/29TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : We have 5G backup plan in case of Huawei ban
RE
07/28T-MOBILE US, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 94 228 M 112 B 85 080 M
Net income 2020 3 955 M 4 689 M 3 571 M
Net Debt 2020 103 B 122 B 92 717 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 4,29%
Capitalization 68 109 M 80 222 M 61 496 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 206 443
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 17,43 €
Last Close Price 14,36 €
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.44%80 222
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.43%237 110
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.16%89 512
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.52%51 837
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.71%39 399
BCE INC.-5.97%38 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group