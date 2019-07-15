Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

State AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger say October trial may not be possible

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 07:31pm EDT
A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An attorney for the state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping T-Mobile's $26 billion merger with Sprint told the judge on Monday that an Oct. 7 trial may not be possible.

In a letter to Judge Victor Marrero on Monday, attorney Glenn Pomerantz said that in exchange for the expedited October 7 trial date, the states had been promised materials on a settlement between the Justice Department and the companies by June 28. Since the government and companies have not reached a settlement, those materials are not available.

"Plaintiff states engaged in discussions yesterday with defendants regarding the appropriate trial date and pre-trial schedule and continue to confer with defendants," Pomerantz wrote in his letter.

In their lawsuit, filed in June, state attorneys general argued that the deal would cost consumers more than $4.5 billion annually.

To win over the Justice Department, which is not involved in the lawsuit, T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to a series of deal concessions, including selling the prepaid brand Boost.

The companies are in talks to sell Boost to Dish but are haggling over issues such as restrictions over who can buy the divested assets if they are sold in the future, with T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom seeking to prevent them from going to a cable or technology company.

T-Mobile is about 63% owned by Deutsche Telekom.

The companies told the court in late June that they were willing to refrain from closing the deal until after the state attorneys general case is completed.

Pomerantz, in a second letter dated Monday to another court official, expressed doubt that any deal with the Justice Department would satisfy the states.

"Although it is very unlikely that any settlement between Defendants and USDOJ could prevent the anticompetitive injury that the proposed merger will cause, there is no doubt that the settlement would dramatically change the nature of the evidence needed for trial," he wrote.

The two companies have a July 29 deadline to complete the deal but are expected to extend it.

The companies told the court in late June that they were willing to refrain from closing the deal until after the state attorneys general case is completed.

The Federal Communications Commission's chief has given his blessing to the merger in principle and is expected to circulate a formal order within weeks.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -1.22% 15.06 Delayed Quote.2.87%
SPRINT CORP 0.14% 7.11 Delayed Quote.21.99%
T-MOBILE US -0.18% 79.31 Delayed Quote.24.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
07:31pState AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger say October trial may not be possi..
RE
07:53aT MOBILE US : Mobile is Abou o Make Happiness Begin for Jonas Brohers Fans! Un-c..
AQ
07:53aOVER 3.5 BILLION BLOCKED ... AND COU : T-Mobile Hosts Scam 'Block Party' to Rais..
AQ
07/12T-Mobile, Sprint Spar Over Dish -- WSJ
DJ
07/11T-MOBILE, SPRINT EXPECTED TO EXTEND : sources
RE
07/11T-Mobile, Sprint expected to extend deal date - sources
RE
07/11T-Mobile-Sprint Talks Slow Over Dish Ownership
DJ
07/11DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : How we use agile work and who we are looking for
PU
07/11DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Manifesto of Agile Work
PU
07/10MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI : signs Heads of Terms about the sale of T-Systems
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 80 832 M
EBIT 2019 5 317 M
Net income 2019 3 354 M
Debt 2019 65 228 M
Yield 2019 5,03%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
Capitalization 71 184 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,3  €
Last Close Price 15,0  €
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.87%81 734
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.73%235 404
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP15.17%90 314
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 306
TELEFONICA0.74%42 948
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED20.27%42 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About