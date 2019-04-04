Log in
05:37aVENTILATION MADE EASY : Deutsche Telekom keeps an eye on air flow
PU
03:07aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Car cyber security
PU
01:11aViacom signs distribution deal with T-Mobile US to access live channels
AQ
Ventilation made easy: Deutsche Telekom keeps an eye on air flow

04/04/2019 | 05:37am EDT
  • Ziehl Abegg develops remote maintenance solution with Deutsche Telekom
  • Sensors record data of ventilation equipment
  • Analysis of operating data to improve products

Ziehl Abegg is now relying on the Internet of Things to network its ventilation equipment and monitor operating data remotely. The specialist for ventilation and air-conditioning technology has developed an IoT platform together with Deutsche Telekom. The data hub from the cloud called 'ZAbluegalaxy' analyzes important operating data every second, including error messages and information on the device status. A digital dashboard clearly displays the results. Ziehl Abegg can thus reduce or even avoid downtimes of devices. The data obtained also helps with the development of new technology.

'We see ourselves as a reliable partner for the digital transformation of companies,' says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Deutsche Telekom. 'Our IoT products and services help businesses to be fit for the future. With us, companies can always keep an eye on their operational data and add real value to their bottom line through digitization.'

Not only Ziehl Abegg benefits from digitization. The solution creates added value also for its customers. Networking enables those who run ventilation and air-conditioning systems to check the condition of their equipment themselves in real time. 'ZAbluegalaxy' is based on Microsoft Azure. The platform meets the highest data protection and security requirements.

Further information in the Hannover Messe 2019 special.

Experience our products and services live at HANNOVER MESSE from April 1 - 5, 2019 at the Deutsche Telekom stand in hall 5, booth E04.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:36:07 UTC
