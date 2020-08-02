Wall St Week Ahead-RPT-After monster rally, investors cautious as U.S. recovery wobbles

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Investors are preparing their
portfolios for a potentially rocky patch in U.S. stocks, worried
that a dramatic rebound in equities may stall amid dimming
economic data and rising political uncertainty.
Most money managers are wary of cutting equity exposure too
drastically in a market that has rallied more than 40% since
late March and stands near all-time highs despite widespread
economic devastation and a global coronavirus pandemic.
Still, the continued divergence between stocks and the real
economy has worried some investors. U.S. growth took its worst
hit on record in the second quarter, while more recent data
points to fading consumer confidence and jobless claims back on
the rise. The S&P 500, meanwhile, stands some 4% below
all-time highs, though its weekly advances have grown
progressively smaller in July.
That disconnect is pushing some investors to beef up cash
positions or tilt their portfolios toward Europe, where economic
prospects appear to be brighter than in the United States.
The performance of options strategies designed to profit in
sideways markets - such as the "iron condor," which involves
long and short positions on both calls and puts - has also
improved. The iron condor strategy has drawn controversy and
prompted investigation by some legal firms following its poor
performance during sharp sell-offs, such as in December 2018.
"The longer (economic weakness) persists, the more permanent
the structural damage becomes," said Michael Hans, chief
investment officer at Clarfield Citizens Private Wealth in
Tarrytown, New York. "For the moment, a range-bound scenario
makes sense."
Concerns over the U.S. presidential election are also
mounting. On Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested on
Twitter that the Nov. 3 vote be delayed, though he has no direct
authority to do so.
Net outflows from equity funds were $1.8 billion in the
fourth week of July, while bond funds took in $17.2 billion and
money market funds received $5.5 billion, according to EPFR.
Market participants hope the Labor Department's July
payrolls report, due next Friday, will shed more light on the
state of the recovery.
Some investors who have racked up big gains during the
equity rally of the last few months are now turning cautious.
Eric Marshall, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital in
Dallas, has sold some of the stocks he purchased earlier in the
year and added to cash positions, convinced that rewards have
diminished for buying even the most beaten-down shares.
"We've taken profits, and we've been very slow to redeploy
that money back," he said.
Uncertainty over the near-term outlook for equities and
Treasury yields near record lows have prompted Charles Day, a
private wealth manager at UBS in New York, to raise cash
holdings to between 5% to 10% in the portfolios he manages.
"Normally the safe-haven money would be on the fixed-income
side, but having some cash for a while seems to be prudent to
me," he said.
Others see greater opportunities in European stocks than in
U.S. equities, in part because of the region's lighter COVID-19
caseload.
Ben Kirby, co-head of investments at Thornburg Investment
Management, recently added Deutsche Telekom AG to his
portfolio, betting the company will benefit from a sustained
shift to remote work.
"As the S&P has been rallying, we've been reducing our
exposure to domestic stocks," Kirby said. "Europe is looking
increasingly resilient."
Range-bound U.S. stocks could still be lucrative for some
investors, however.
Choppy trading in U.S. stocks has helped keep the Cboe
Volatility Index above its long-term average even though
shares overall have moved minimally, strategists say.
That is a favorable environment for short-volatility
strategies, said Stacey Gilbert, portfolio manager for
derivatives at Glenmede Investment Management in Philadelphia.
Option sellers expect to collect income when expectations for
market gyrations remain high but actual moves are more muted.
Likewise, an index that tracks the S&P 500 "iron condor"
options strategy - which profits in range-bound markets
and had been badly hit this year - is set to post its first
monthly gain since last October.
"Many people think that the recovery has mostly done what
it's going to do" for now, said Mike Zigmont, head of trading
and research at Harvest Volatility Management, which specializes
in iron-condor strategies. "There's not much upside, but there's
not much downside left, either."
