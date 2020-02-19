Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

We can live with German, EU ideas on vendor regulation: Deutsche Telekom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 09:37am EST

It looks as though German and European policy makers are working towards rules governing vendors of telecoms network equipment that Deutsche Telekom can live with,

CEO Tim Hoettges said on Wednesday.

"I do not see from what is discussed in Brussels and Germany any kind of impact" on Deutsche Telekom, Hoettges told analysts on a conference call. "It looks like the German government finds a solution which we are able to implement."

Deutsche Telekom, which operates in a dozen European markets, relies heavily on equipment from China's Huawei [HWT.UL], the networks leader that the U.S. government has shunned, arguing it poses a national security threat.

Hoettges said German network operators were already moving to remove Chinese-made equipment from the sensitive 'core' of their networks.

He did not expect the German government to follow the British government in capping the market share of high-risk vendors at 35% of peripheral radio access networks, however.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
09:37aWE CAN LIVE WITH GERMAN, EU IDEAS ON : Deutsche Telekom
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:10aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in B..
EQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aT-Mobile owner sets sights on becoming U.S. number one
RE
07:11aT-Mobile owner sets sights on becoming U.S. number one
RE
07:06aGlobal Stocks Rise as China Pledges to Support Businesses
DJ
06:20aPRESSWIRE : Quake Capital, mit Sitz in den USA startet Quake Europe, einen globa..
AQ
06:19aPRESSWIRE : U.S.-Based Quake Capital Launches Quake Europe, a Global 5G Immersiv..
AQ
05:46aGlobal Stocks Rise as China Pledges to Support Businesses
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 81 087 M
EBIT 2020 12 162 M
Net income 2020 3 974 M
Debt 2020 73 881 M
Yield 2020 3,15%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 75 358 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,82  €
Last Close Price 15,89  €
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.06%81 521
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.71%239 516
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.82%92 029
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 393
BCE INC.6.93%44 443
ORANGE2.36%38 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group