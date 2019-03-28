Log in
Deutsche Wohnen SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
03/28/2019 | 11:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2019 / 16:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Wittan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.36 EUR 13308.00 EUR
44.36 EUR 13308.00 EUR
44.28 EUR 416232.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.2848 EUR 442848.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


28.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50019  28.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
