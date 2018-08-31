Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Wohnen    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN (DWNI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.08.2018 / 15:02
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.08.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
356915185


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719413  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719413&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
03:05pDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
08/14DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Interim result as of 30 June 2018 / Deutsche Wohnen portfol..
EQ
08/09DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : half-yearly earnings release
07/31DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
PU
07/31DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
07/20DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
07/20DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
PU
07/20DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
07/20DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Hogan Lovells Advises Deutsche Wohnen SE in Relation to Scrip ..
AQ
07/18DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Racism in German housing market drives Syrian refugees to scam..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Deutsche Wohnen SE ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/15Deutsche Wohnen SE ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/27Deutsche Wohnen SE 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Deutsche Wohnen SE ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : An Under-Followed Real Estate Company That May Be A Takeover T.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 840 M
EBIT 2018 811 M
Net income 2018 1 675 M
Debt 2018 7 619 M
Yield 2018 2,00%
P/E ratio 2018 9,33
P/E ratio 2019 12,37
EV / Sales 2018 27,6x
EV / Sales 2019 25,6x
Capitalization 15 565 M
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 43,7 €
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wittan Chief Operating Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kretschmer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN19.99%18 127
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%38 465
VONOVIA7.90%26 676
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 125
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 136
INVITATION HOMES INC-0.76%12 118
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.