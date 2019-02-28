Log in
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
02/28/2019
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
28.02.2019 / 16:32
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Wohnen SE
2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 28.02.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
357016255


28.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

782207  28.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=782207&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
