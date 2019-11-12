Log in
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen SE resolves on buy-back program for own shares in a volume of up to EUR 750 million

11/12/2019 | 08:25pm GMT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen SE resolves on buy-back program for own shares in a volume of up to EUR 750 million

12-Nov-2019 / 21:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Wohnen SE resolves on buy-back program for own shares in a volume of up to EUR 750 million

Berlin, Germany, 12 November 2019 - The Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE (ISIN DE000A0HN5C6) (the "Company") has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, utilising the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2018, to buy back up to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to around 7% of the registered share capital of the Company) at a total maximum purchase price (without ancillary costs) of up to EUR 750 million. The shares bought back shall be used for purposes permitted by the authorisation to acquire own shares by the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2018. The buy-back program shall start on 15 November 2019 and terminate, at the latest, at the end of 30 October 2020.

Notifying Person:
Sebastian Jacob
Director Investor Relations
Telefon +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Telefax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

End

Disclaimer

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.

12-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 910843

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

910843  12-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
