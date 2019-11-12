DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen SE resolves on buy-back program for own shares in a volume of up to EUR 750 million



12-Nov-2019 / 21:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, Germany, 12 November 2019 - The Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE (ISIN DE000A0HN5C6) (the "Company") has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, utilising the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2018, to buy back up to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to around 7% of the registered share capital of the Company) at a total maximum purchase price (without ancillary costs) of up to EUR 750 million. The shares bought back shall be used for purposes permitted by the authorisation to acquire own shares by the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2018. The buy-back program shall start on 15 November 2019 and terminate, at the latest, at the end of 30 October 2020.

