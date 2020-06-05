Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen moves up into the DAX

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

05.06.2020 / 07:30

Deutsche Wohnen moves up into the DAX

- Deutsche Wohnen fulfils criteria for moving up into the leading German share index DAX 30

- Inclusion in DAX 30 from 22 June 2020

Berlin, 5 June 2020. From 22 June 2020, the Deutsche Wohnen share will be listed in the leading German share index DAX. This has been decided by the German stock exchange on the basis of the criteria for inclusion as part of its fast-entry procedure. Since going public in 1999, the market capitalisation of the company and the trading volume of the Deutsche Wohnen share have risen continuously and now meet the technical criteria for inclusion in this index.

As Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen, explains, "We are delighted to be moving up into the leading index on Germany's stock market. This demonstrates our successful development over the past years. We would like to thank our staff for their outstanding work and our investors for their trust. We take our responsibilities seriously and will continue to make our contribution to overcoming the significant challenges in the housing sector. The development of affordable and good-quality housing remains our top priority. This is also linked to our clear commitment to investing in climate protection and new construction."

Deutsche Wohnen pursues a long-term strategy designed to create value for all stakeholders and to continually improve the quality of its own portfolio. With its promise to tenants, Deutsche Wohnen has made a voluntary commitment that is unique in Germany for the benefits of its tenants.



Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed residential property companies in Europe. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 31 March 2020, the portfolio comprised a total of around 164,300 units, of which 161,500 are residential and 2,800 commercial. Deutsche Wohnen SE is listed in the Deutsche Börse's MDAX and is also included in the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT, STOXX Europe 600, GPR 250 and DAX 50 ESG.



