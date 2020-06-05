Log in
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen moves up into the DAX

06/05/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen moves up into the DAX

05.06.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News
 

Deutsche Wohnen moves up into the DAX

- Deutsche Wohnen fulfils criteria for moving up into the leading German share index DAX 30

- Inclusion in DAX 30 from 22 June 2020

Berlin, 5 June 2020. From 22 June 2020, the Deutsche Wohnen share will be listed in the leading German share index DAX. This has been decided by the German stock exchange on the basis of the criteria for inclusion as part of its fast-entry procedure. Since going public in 1999, the market capitalisation of the company and the trading volume of the Deutsche Wohnen share have risen continuously and now meet the technical criteria for inclusion in this index.

As Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen, explains, "We are delighted to be moving up into the leading index on Germany's stock market. This demonstrates our successful development over the past years. We would like to thank our staff for their outstanding work and our investors for their trust. We take our responsibilities seriously and will continue to make our contribution to overcoming the significant challenges in the housing sector. The development of affordable and good-quality housing remains our top priority. This is also linked to our clear commitment to investing in climate protection and new construction."

Deutsche Wohnen pursues a long-term strategy designed to create value for all stakeholders and to continually improve the quality of its own portfolio. With its promise to tenants, Deutsche Wohnen has made a voluntary commitment that is unique in Germany for the benefits of its tenants.


Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed residential property companies in Europe. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As at 31 March 2020, the portfolio comprised a total of around 164,300 units, of which 161,500 are residential and 2,800 commercial. Deutsche Wohnen SE is listed in the Deutsche Börse's MDAX and is also included in the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT, STOXX Europe 600, GPR 250 and DAX 50 ESG.
 

Important note

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.




Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

05.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1063351

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1063351  05.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1063351&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
