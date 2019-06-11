Log in
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
Deutsche Wohnen SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/11/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2019 / 16:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Wittan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.07 EUR 18035.00 EUR
36.10 EUR 90250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.095 EUR 108285.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


11.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51701  11.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 906 M
EBIT 2019 734 M
Net income 2019 1 513 M
Debt 2019 9 161 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 8,60
P/E ratio 2020 10,37
EV / Sales 2019 24,2x
EV / Sales 2020 23,1x
Capitalization 12 785 M
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 45,1 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wittan Chief Operating Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kretschmer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.48%16 990
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 700
VONOVIA12.96%28 603
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 583
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 474
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.66%11 699
