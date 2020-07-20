Log in
Deutsche Wohnen SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/20/2020 | 01:15pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2020 / 19:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zahn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares in particular to settle tax and duty liabilities in the context of the AOP 2014

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.51 EUR 5914.46 EUR
40.51 EUR 486.12 EUR
40.42 EUR 1576.38 EUR
40.42 EUR 3233.60 EUR
40.42 EUR 323.36 EUR
40.40 EUR 1737.20 EUR
40.40 EUR 2383.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.45147 EUR 15654.72 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CBOE Europe - BXE Periodic
MIC: BATP


20.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61501  20.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
