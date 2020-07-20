Deutsche Wohnen SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.07.2020 / 19:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Zahn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI

529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares in particular to settle tax and duty liabilities in the context of the AOP 2014

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.51 EUR 5914.46 EUR 40.51 EUR 486.12 EUR 40.42 EUR 1576.38 EUR 40.42 EUR 3233.60 EUR 40.42 EUR 323.36 EUR 40.40 EUR 1737.20 EUR 40.40 EUR 2383.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.45147 EUR 15654.72 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE Europe - BXE Periodic MIC: BATP

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

