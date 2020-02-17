Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 13 Interim Announcement



In the period from 10 February 2020 up to and including 14 February 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 372,318 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price

(EUR) 10 February 2020 73,866 ? 38.3337 11 February 2020 74,832 ? 38.4024 12 February 2020 75,481 ? 38.3738 13 February 2020 74,426 ? 38.3426 14 February 2020 73,713 ? 38.7448 In total 372,318 ? 38.4388

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 14 February 2020 thus amounts to 5,226,268 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 17 February 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE

The Management Board