Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Wohnen SE

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
03/16/2020 | 11:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 17 Interim Announcement
16.03.2020 / 16:25
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 17 Interim Announcement

In the period from 9 March 2020 up to and including 13 March 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 668,080 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price
(EUR)
9 March 2020 127,000 ? 35.4337
10 March 2020 132,253 ? 34.8979
11 March 2020 129,327 ? 34.7072
12 March 2020 139,000 ? 32.9198
13 March 2020 140,500 ? 32.5373
In total 668,080 ? 34.0548
 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 13 March 2020 thus amounts to 7,273,310 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 16 March 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE
The Management Board


16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

998371  16.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=998371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 831 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 1 387 M
Debt 2019 9 074 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 8,71x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 24,5x
Capitalization 11 250 M
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 39,41  €
Last Close Price 31,86  €
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kretschmer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-12.52%12 460
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.33%46 810
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP9.74%25 723
VONOVIA SE-12.02%25 363
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.40%19 333
VINGROUP JSC--.--%12 796
