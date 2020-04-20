Log in
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

04/20/2020 | 11:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 22 Interim Announcement
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

20.04.2020 / 17:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 22 Interim Announcement

In the period from 14 April 2020 up to and including 17 April 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 393,724 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price
(EUR)
14 April 2020 104,582 ? 35.0238
15 April 2020 98,125 ? 35.0964
16 April 2020 98,564 ? 35.2140
17 April 2020 92,453 ? 35.6484
In total 393,724 ? 35.2362
 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 17 April 2020 thus amounts to 10,172,711 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 20 April 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE
The Management Board


20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1025667  20.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1025667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
