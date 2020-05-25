Log in
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

05/25/2020 | 08:15am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 27 Interim Announcement
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

25.05.2020 / 14:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 27 Interim Announcement

In the period from 18 May 2020 up to and including 22 May 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 334,648 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price
(EUR)
18 May 2020 68,880 ? 38.2678
19 May 2020 67,000 ? 38.4487
20 May 2020 67,000 ? 38.7276
21 May 2020 65,768 ? 38.8126
22 May 2020 66,000 ? 39.3599
In total 334,648 ? 38.7185
 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 22 May 2020 thus amounts to 11,914,952 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 25 May 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE
The Management Board


25.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1054739  25.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 846 M
EBIT 2020 648 M
Net income 2020 391 M
Debt 2020 9 863 M
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 28,0x
EV / Sales2021 28,1x
Capitalization 13 819 M
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 38,88 €
Last Close Price 39,60 €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kretschmer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE8.73%15 053
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-21.81%39 253
VONOVIA SE3.25%29 276
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-29.17%25 990
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.48%17 367
VINGROUP-16.17%13 365
