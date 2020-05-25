Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 27 Interim Announcement



In the period from 18 May 2020 up to and including 22 May 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 334,648 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price

(EUR) 18 May 2020 68,880 ? 38.2678 19 May 2020 67,000 ? 38.4487 20 May 2020 67,000 ? 38.7276 21 May 2020 65,768 ? 38.8126 22 May 2020 66,000 ? 39.3599 In total 334,648 ? 38.7185

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 22 May 2020 thus amounts to 11,914,952 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 25 May 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE

The Management Board