Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Wohnen SE    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 09:05am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 34 Interim Announcement
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

13.07.2020 / 15:04
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 34 Interim Announcement

In the period from 6 July 2020 up to and including 10 July 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 321,500 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price
(EUR)
6 July 2020 64,000 ? 41.0611
7 July 2020 64,000 ? 40.3313
8 July 2020 64,500 ? 40.4953
9 July 2020 64,000 ? 40.5059
10 July 2020 65,000 ? 40.4030
In total 321,500 ? 40.5587
 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 10 July 2020 thus amounts to 14,116,780 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 13 July 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE
The Management Board


13.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1092607  13.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1092607&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
09:05aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/07CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 06/07/2 : 52 CET/CEST - Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release..
EQ
07/06DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/01DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/30DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/30DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
06/29DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/23DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06/22DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/22DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 829 M 939 M 939 M
Net income 2020 740 M 838 M 838 M
Net Debt 2020 10 001 M 11 328 M 11 328 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 14 043 M 15 887 M 15 905 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 29,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 549
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 41,48 €
Last Close Price 40,36 €
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Urbansky Chief Operating Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kretschmer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE10.82%15 887
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.35%47 262
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP9.72%39 919
VONOVIA SE15.25%33 939
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.10%21 942
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD30.36%15 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group