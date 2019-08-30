Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Wohnen SE    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE

(DWNI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

German property shares up on reports of watered down Berlin rent cap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:57am EDT
Semi-detached houses are pictured in Dortmund

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares in German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen surged more than 10% on Friday after a newspaper reported a rent freeze in Berlin could be watered down after a meeting of local governing parties.

While the ruling coalition in Germany's capital -- made up of centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), far-left Die Linke and the Greens -- is still planning a rent freeze it will be possible for landlords to increase rents moderately, tabloid Bild reported.

The benchmark for rent hikes will be the inflation rate, the newspaper added.

Initial details of the rent freeze, which were leaked last weekend, shocked investors. Analysts and critics said the planned measures amounted to a rent cut.

Berlin's SPD mayor Michael Mueller later distanced himself from the plans.

They were drawn up by his administration's housing department, which is led by far-left politician Katrin Lompscher.

The government of the 3.6 million-strong city state decided in June to freeze rents for five years, heeding complaints from many residents that their once famously affordable city was pricing them out.

Experts have said the rent freeze could worsen Germany's housing crisis by scaring off real estate investors eager to build in urban centres.

Berlin is a key market for Deutsche Wohnen, which has 116.000 units in the capital, including four landmark housing estates that are included in Unesco's world heritage list.

Shares in Deutsche Wohnen rose as much as 11.8% and were up 9% at 0740 GMT. Its bigger peer Vonovia, which is listed in the blue-chip DAX index <.GDAXI>, was up 3.9%.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomsa Escritt)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BÂLOISE-HOLDING -0.59% 169.3 Delayed Quote.25.78%
DAX 0.83% 11937.39 Delayed Quote.12.12%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 10.81% 32.58 Delayed Quote.-26.43%
VONOVIA SE 5.42% 45.27 Delayed Quote.8.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
04:38aEUROPE : European stocks near one-month highs as real estate firms surge
RE
03:57aGerman property shares up on reports of watered down Berlin rent cap
RE
08/29DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
08/27DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
08/26EUROPE : European shares steady as trade tensions ease; Italy outperforms
RE
08/26Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
RE
08/25Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel
RE
08/19DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Deutsche Wohnen sells more than 6,000 residential units
EQ
08/13DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Deutsche Wohnen achieves strong operating growth
EQ
07/23DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 828 M
EBIT 2019 715 M
Net income 2019 1 285 M
Debt 2019 9 201 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 23,5x
Capitalization 10 586 M
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 39,35  €
Last Close Price 29,58  €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Hünlein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wittan Chief Operating Officer
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kretschmer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-26.43%11 709
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%41 587
VONOVIA SE8.54%26 296
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%22 300
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 384
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.78%11 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group