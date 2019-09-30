Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DEUTZ AG    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ and SANY sign agreement on future joint venture site with the Chinese city of Changsha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ and SANY sign agreement on future joint venture site with the Chinese city of Changsha

30.09.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Agreement signed by both partners at ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the new production facility in Changsha
  • Province of Hunan is contributing several tens of millions of US dollars
  • Preparations for the joint venture to start production in 2021 are progressing well

On Saturday, Joint venture partners SANY and DEUTZ AG signed an agreement with representatives of the government of Changsha during the foundation stone laying ceremony at the production site in Changsha. DEUTZ AG and SANY, China's largest construction equipment manufacturer, had already signed the agreement to establish a joint venture in June this year. The aim of the two companies is to build a factory to produce high-performance engines in the province of Hunan.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Hunan provincial government. The province of Hunan supports the establishment of the joint venture and is contributing several tens of millions of US dollars in additional funding to the project.

The joint venture between DEUTZ and SANY is part of SANY's intelligent heavy truck project, a big-ticket project within the framework of SANY's digitalization strategy. In addition to various off-road applications, DEUTZ is also taking over the manufacture of heavy-truck engines for SANY. Initially, the plan is to supply SANY with around 75,000 new engines for off- and on-road applications in 2022. These engines will comply with the China IV and China 6 emissions standards and will be built at the new plant, not far from SANY's headquarters in Changsha, capital of Hunan province.

"We are delighted to have DEUTZ on board as our partner. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership and firmly believe that this strategic partnership will lead our joint venture company to even greater success," says Liang Linhe, Board member of SANY Group.

At the signing, Chairman of the DEUTZ Board of Management Dr. Frank Hiller said: "We are confident that our partner SANY will play a key role in the heavy duty trucks market and we are pleased to be able to make a significant contribution to this with our innovative engine technology. The generous financial contribution from Hunan Province is confirmation of the long-term interest and trust that the government has shown in us."

One of the leading engine manufacturers in the off-highway segment, DEUTZ AG is thus stepping up its activities in the on-highway segment as well. The Company will be investing several tens of millions of euros in the joint venture and will hold a majority share of 51 percent.

Preparations for the joint venture to start production are progressing well. Construction work on the production plant is on track to be completed at the end of 2020, and production is scheduled to start in 2021.

 

Contact:
Leslie Isabelle Iltgen
Communications & Investor Relations
Senior Vice President
Tel. +49 (0) 221 822-36 00
Fax: +49 (0) 221 822-15 36 00
E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@deutz.com

30.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: ir@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 881925

 
End of News DGAP News Service

881925  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881925&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTZ AG
02:05aDEUTZ AG : DEUTZ and SANY sign agreement on future joint venture site with the C..
EQ
09/27DEUTZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/23DEUTZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/20DEUTZ : Release from September 20th 2019
PU
09/20DEUTZ : expects its earnings to be adversely affected by a major supplier's inso..
PU
09/20DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ expects its earnings to be adversely affected by a major suppli..
EQ
09/12DEUTZ : innovation prize goes to Professor Gunther Schuh
AQ
09/12DEUTZ : innovation prize goes to Professor Günther Schuh
PU
09/03DEUTZ : welcomes new apprentices; 31 apprentices embark on their careers at the ..
AQ
09/02DEUTZ : welcomes new apprentices
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 791 M
EBIT 2019 81,9 M
Net income 2019 85,1 M
Finance 2019 65,0 M
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 7,01x
P/E ratio 2020 8,53x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 616 M
Chart DEUTZ AG
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,66  €
Last Close Price 5,14  €
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTZ AG-0.87%675
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.06%36 882
ATLAS COPCO44.42%36 445
FANUC CORP26.97%36 369
INGERSOLL-RAND35.44%29 849
PARKER HANNIFIN21.00%23 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group