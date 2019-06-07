Log in
DEUTZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/07/2019 | 03:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2019 / 09:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Fabian
Last name(s): Dietrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.50 EUR 1502 EUR
7.505 EUR 498 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.501 EUR 15002.49 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51643  07.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
