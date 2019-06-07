|
DEUTZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/07/2019 | 03:45am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.06.2019 / 09:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Fabian
|Last name(s):
|Dietrich
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006305006
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.50 EUR
|1502 EUR
|7.505 EUR
|498 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7.501 EUR
|15002.49 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|
|Ottostraße 1
|
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
51643 07.06.2019
© EQS 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
