DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/06/2019 | 03:30am EDT
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.06.2019 / 09:28
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|DEUTZ AG
|Street:
|Ottostraße 1
|Postal code:
|51149
|City:
|Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299005DETTV58V2PP63
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|4.84 %
|0.16 %
|4.99 %
|120,861,783
|Previous notification
|4.86 %
|0.28 %
|5.15 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006305006
|0
|5,845,743
|0 %
|4.84 %
|Total
|5,845,743
|4.84 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Shares on Loan (right to recall)
|N/A
|At any time
|189,771
|0.16 %
|Total
|189,771
|0.16 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|
| %
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|State of Norway
| %
| %
| %
|Norges Bank
|4.84 %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
06.06.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
820499 06.06.2019
© EQS 2019
