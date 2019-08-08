Log in
DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
  Report  
DEUTZ : Announcement from August 8th 2019

0
08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

DEUTZ AG

DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DEUTZ AG

08.08.2019 / 12:57

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name:

DEUTZ AG

Street:

Ottostraße 1

Postal code:

51149

City:

Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299005DETTV58V2PP63

2. Reason for notification

  • Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
    Acquisition/disposal of instruments
    Change of breakdown of voting rights
    Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH

City of registered office, country: Franfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

  1. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 25 Jul 2019
  2. Total positions

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of

Total number of voting

rights attached

through

both in rights pursuant to Sec.

to shares

instruments

%

41 WpHG

(total of 7.a.)

(total of 7.b.1 +

(7.a. +

7.b.2)

7.b.)

New

2.68 %

0 %

2.68 %

120,861,783

Previous

3.26 %

0 %

3.26 %

/

notification

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0006305006

0

3,237,527

0 %

2.68

%

Total

3,237,527

2.68 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of

Expiration or

Exercise or

Voting rights

Voting

instrument

maturity date

conversion period

absolute rights in %

0

0

%

Total

0

%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of

Expiration or

Exercise or

Cash or

Voting

Voting

instrument

maturity date

conversion

physical

rights

rights in

period

settlement

absolute

%

0

0

%

Total

0

0

%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if

% of voting rights through Total of

both (if at

at least 3% or more)

instruments (if at least 5% or

least

5% or more)

more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1

sent.

1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Date

07 Aug 2019

08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:

English

Company:

DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany

Internet:

www.deutz.com

End of News

DGAP News Service

DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG

Twitter | Impressum | AGB | Rechtliche Hinweise & Datenschutz

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:07 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group