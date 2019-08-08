DEUTZ : Announcement from August 8th 2019

DEUTZ AG

WKN: 630500 ISIN: DE0006305006 Land: Deutschland

Nachricht vom 08.08.2019 | 12:57

DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: DEUTZ AG Street: Ottostraße 1 Postal code: 51149 City: Köln (Porz-Eil) Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005DETTV58V2PP63

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights

Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH

City of registered office, country: Franfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 25 Jul 2019 Total positions