DEUTZ : Announcement from August 8th 2019

DEUTZ AG
WKN: 630500 ISIN: DE0006305006 Land: Deutschland
Nachricht vom 08.08.2019 | 12:57
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DEUTZ AG
08.08.2019 / 12:57
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
Notification of Major Holdings
|
|
1. Details of issuer
|
|
Name:
|
DEUTZ AG
|
Street:
|
Ottostraße 1
|
Postal code:
|
51149
|
City:
|
Köln (Porz-Eil)
|
|
Germany
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
5299005DETTV58V2PP63
2. Reason for notification
-
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Franfurt am Main, Germany
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
-
Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 25 Jul 2019
-
Total positions
|
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of
|
Total number of voting
|
|
rights attached
|
through
|
both in rights pursuant to Sec.
|
|
to shares
|
instruments
|
%
|
41 WpHG
|
|
(total of 7.a.)
|
(total of 7.b.1 +
|
(7.a. +
|
|
|
|
7.b.2)
|
7.b.)
|
|
New
|
2.68 %
|
0 %
|
2.68 %
|
120,861,783
|
Previous
|
3.26 %
|
0 %
|
3.26 %
|
/
|
notification
|
|
|
|
|
7. Details on total positions
|
|
|
|
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
ISIN
|
Absolute
|
|
In %
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
DE0006305006
|
|
|
0
|
|
3,237,527
|
|
|
0 %
|
|
2.68
|
%
|
Total
|
3,237,527
|
|
|
|
2.68 %
|
|
|
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
|
Expiration or
|
|
Exercise or
|
|
Voting rights
|
Voting
|
instrument
|
|
maturity date
|
|
conversion period
|
|
absolute rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Expiration or
|
Exercise or
|
Cash or
|
|
|
Voting
|
Voting
|
instrument
|
maturity date
|
conversion
|
physical
|
|
rights
|
rights in
|
|
|
|
period
|
settlement
|
absolute
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
Name % of voting rights (if
|
% of voting rights through Total of
|
both (if at
|
at least 3% or more)
|
instruments (if at least 5% or
|
least
|
5% or more)
|
|
more)
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|
|
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1
|
sent.
|
1 No. 6 WpHG)
|
|
|
|
Date of general meeting:
|
|
|
|
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
|
|
Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
|
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
07 Aug 2019
08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
Language:
|
English
|
Company:
|
DEUTZ AG
|
|
Ottostraße 1
|
|
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|
|
Germany
|
Internet:
|
www.deutz.com
|
End of News
|
DGAP News Service
DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG
Twitter | Impressum | AGB | Rechtliche Hinweise & Datenschutz
Disclaimer
Deutz AG published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:07 UTC