DEUTZ : KOBELCO mini excavator fitted with an all-electric E-DEUTZ drive at bauma 2019

All-electric E-DEUTZ drive paves way for emission-free operation

High-performance, zero-emission excavator with extremely low operating noise

Market launch in Europe planned for 2021

KOBELCO Construction Machinery Europe B.V. will be unveiling its first mini excavator (SK17SR) fitted with an all-electric drive at bauma 2019 in Munich from 8 to 14 April. In its role as systems integrator, DEUTZ AG is drawing on its modular product kit to supply the innovative drive system, including lithium-ion battery, for the 1.7 tonne machine.

The concept brings together DEUTZ's electrification solutions with KOBELCO's experience in the development of ultra-efficient construction equipment for urban applications. The result is a high-performance, zero-emission excavator with extremely low operating noise and reduced lifecycle costs. At bauma, KOBELCO will be demonstrating its 'Electric powered 17SR concept' in the company's designated outside area (FN1016). KOBELCO and DEUTZ are planning to bring the concept to production readiness within the next two years and launch it on the European market in 2021.

'Our aim is to build on our leading position as a supplier of innovative drive systems,' says Dr Frank Hiller, Chairman of the DEUTZ Board of Management. 'We are proud that the E-DEUTZ strategy has already won over numerous customers. KOBELCO is an impressive example of what the future holds for electric-powered construction equipment.'

Under its modular product system, DEUTZ individually designs the optimum drive system for each customer, drawing on a range of technologies. These include not only combustion engines, an area in which DEUTZ has been among the leading manufacturers for over 150 years, but also hybrid and all-electric drives. Electrification is now an integral part of DEUTZ's development strategy.

DEUTZ at bauma 2019: Hall A4, Booth 327 and outdoor area FN1215/1