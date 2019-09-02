DEUTZ : welcomes new apprentices

31 apprentices embark on their careers at the Cologne site

Apprenticeships in six professions

New apprentices also starting in Ulm and Herschbach

DEUTZ AG welcomed its latest group of apprentices today, with 31 young people embarking on their careers in six different professions at the site in Cologne.

During the induction days, Michael Wellenzohn, member of the DEUTZ Board of Management with responsibility for sales, service, and marketing, welcomed the new apprentices and wished them good luck for their first day of work. 'I am pleased that you have chosen to do your apprenticeship at DEUTZ. Our company realizes that innovative strength is key and that it is important to keep evolving. We need you - tomorrow's new recruits - if we are to achieve this. That is why we value your apprenticeships so highly. We want to provide you with the foundation for a successful career,' he said.

The induction days, which are run by second-year apprentices, prepare the new trainees for their apprenticeships and introduce them to the various areas of activity and functions within the company.

DEUTZ also welcomed new apprentices at its sites in Ulm and Herschbach today. Six youngsters started their apprenticeships in Ulm, and two young people will receive training for a technical/engineering career at the components plant in Herschbach.