DEUTZ AG

(DEZ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/02 07:32:35 am
5.168 EUR   -2.49%
DEUTZ : welcomes new apprentices

09/02/2019 | 07:15am EDT
  • 31 apprentices embark on their careers at the Cologne site
  • Apprenticeships in six professions
  • New apprentices also starting in Ulm and Herschbach

DEUTZ AG welcomed its latest group of apprentices today, with 31 young people embarking on their careers in six different professions at the site in Cologne.

During the induction days, Michael Wellenzohn, member of the DEUTZ Board of Management with responsibility for sales, service, and marketing, welcomed the new apprentices and wished them good luck for their first day of work. 'I am pleased that you have chosen to do your apprenticeship at DEUTZ. Our company realizes that innovative strength is key and that it is important to keep evolving. We need you - tomorrow's new recruits - if we are to achieve this. That is why we value your apprenticeships so highly. We want to provide you with the foundation for a successful career,' he said.

The induction days, which are run by second-year apprentices, prepare the new trainees for their apprenticeships and introduce them to the various areas of activity and functions within the company.

DEUTZ also welcomed new apprentices at its sites in Ulm and Herschbach today. Six youngsters started their apprenticeships in Ulm, and two young people will receive training for a technical/engineering career at the components plant in Herschbach.

Disclaimer

Deutz AG published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 11:14:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 804 M
EBIT 2019 97,0 M
Net income 2019 88,7 M
Finance 2019 86,9 M
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 6,91x
P/E ratio 2020 7,51x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 647 M
Chart DEUTZ AG
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,71  €
Last Close Price 5,35  €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Werner Scherer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTZ AG3.01%711
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES37.61%38 144
ATLAS COPCO39.24%34 970
FANUC CORP14.81%33 482
INGERSOLL-RAND32.73%29 253
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.79%23 789
