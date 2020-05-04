Log in
05/04/2020 | 06:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ proposes suspending its dividend payment for 2019 - Annual General Meeting will now take place as a virtual event on June 25, 2020

04-May-2020 / 12:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In its ad hoc disclosure on April 2, 2020, DEUTZ had announced that it would be reviewing whether the original dividend proposal of ?0.15 per dividend-bearing share was appropriate in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the uncertainties surrounding its economic impact on the Group's business performance. Today, the Board of Management of DEUTZ AG decided, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, to propose to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that the dividend payment for 2019 be suspended in order to strengthen the Company's financial stability and maintain the Group's liquidity.

Furthermore, the Company has decided to hold its Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2020 and - due to the restrictions in place and in order to protect shareholders and employees - to run it as a virtual event. This means that neither shareholders nor their authorized representatives will be physically present. Details of the procedures at the virtual AGM will be provided in the notice of the AGM, which has not yet been published.

 

Contact:
Leslie Isabelle Iltgen
Communications & Investor Relations
Senior Vice President
Tel. +49 (0) 221 822-36 00
Fax: +49 (0) 221 822-15 36 00
E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@deutz.com

04-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: ir@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1035313

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1035313  04-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035313&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
