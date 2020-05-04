DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ proposes suspending its dividend payment for 2019 - Annual General Meeting will now take place as a virtual event on June 25, 2020



04-May-2020 / 12:50 CET/CEST

In its ad hoc disclosure on April 2, 2020, DEUTZ had announced that it would be reviewing whether the original dividend proposal of ?0.15 per dividend-bearing share was appropriate in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the uncertainties surrounding its economic impact on the Group's business performance. Today, the Board of Management of DEUTZ AG decided, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, to propose to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that the dividend payment for 2019 be suspended in order to strengthen the Company's financial stability and maintain the Group's liquidity.

Furthermore, the Company has decided to hold its Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2020 and - due to the restrictions in place and in order to protect shareholders and employees - to run it as a virtual event. This means that neither shareholders nor their authorized representatives will be physically present. Details of the procedures at the virtual AGM will be provided in the notice of the AGM, which has not yet been published.

