Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:45pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ AG
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.02.2020 / 20:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: DEUTZ AG
Street: Ottostraße 1
Postal code: 51149
City: Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005DETTV58V2PP63

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Feb 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.997580302121 % 0.00 % 2.997580302121 % 120,861,783
Previous notification 3.82 % 0.00 % 3.82 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006305006 0 3,622,929 0.00 % 2.997580302121 %
Total 3,622,929 2.997580302121 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Feb 2020


07.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

971167  07.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=971167&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
02:45pDEUTZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
01/18DEUTZ : subsidiary Torqeedo enters into partnership with technology company ZF f..
PU
01/07DEUTZ : and SANY announce that the joint venture agreement for shared engine pro..
PU
2019DEUTZ : apprentice named best in Germany; Matthias Lotze is Germany's best produ..
AQ
2019DEUTZ : acquires sales and service partner DPS Power Group; Acquisition marks fu..
AQ
2019DEUTZ : acquires sales and service partner DPS Power Group
PU
2019DEUTZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019DEUTZ : BUSINESS SCHOOL (DBS) wins excellence award of the German-Spanish Chambe..
PU
2019DEUTZ : records growth in revenue and earnings
PU
2019DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ records growth in revenue and earnings
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 824 M
EBIT 2019 85,8 M
Net income 2019 64,3 M
Finance 2019 34,0 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 9,53x
P/E ratio 2020 8,29x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 609 M
Chart DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,17  €
Last Close Price 5,05  €
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-9.34%640
ATLAS COPCO AB-3.19%42 432
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES8.70%40 518
FANUC CORPORATION4.52%35 535
INGERSOLL-RAND7.14%32 206
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.24%26 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group