DEV CLEVER HOLDINGS PLC
GB00BH452L44

DEV CLEVER HOLDINGS PLC

(DEV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/06 11:35:07 am
3.35 GBp   -2.90%
03:03aDEV CLEVER : Strategy/Company/Ops Update
PU
02/20DEV CLEVER : Trading Statement
PU
Dev Clever : Strategy/Company/Ops Update

03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
Strategy/Company/Ops Update
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3576F
Dev Clever Holdings PLC
09 March 2020

Dev Clever Holdings plc

('Dev Clever' or 'the Company')

Notice of Capital Markets Event

Dev Clever, a leading developer of careers development, user engagement and immersive experiences, will host an event for institutional and private investors as well as analysts on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 in the City of London starting at 14:00hrs GMT.

The event follows the recent announcement of the Company's new strategy that is focused on the successful roll-out of its revolutionary career guidance and recruitment platform, 'Launchyourcareer.com' and 'VICTAR VR', in collaboration with a global hardware manufacturer.

The event will consist of presentations and product demonstrations of both Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR by members of Dev Clever's senior management team. The Company will discuss its new operating structure and the roll out of its products into multiple territories around the world, starting in the United States from April 2020.

For further details on the event and to register your interest in attending please telephone 020 7466 5000 or email Devclever@buchanan.uk.com.

- Ends -

ENQUIRIES:

Dev Clever Holdings plc

Christopher Jeffries
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman

Nicholas Ydlibi
Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 845 459 0774


+44 (0) 330 058 2922

Novum Securities Limited - Joint Broker
Colin Rowbury

+44 (0) 20 7399 9400

Pello Capital - Joint Broker

Daniel Gee

+44 (0) 203 700 2534

Buchanan Communications

Richard Oldworth / Chris Lane

+44 (0) 207 466 5105

Notes to Editors

Dev Clever Holdings plc, together with its wholly owned subsidiary DevClever Limited, is an early stage software and technology group based in Tamworth, United Kingdom, specialising in the use of lightweight integrations of cloud-based gamification and VR technologies to deliver rich customer engagement experiences across both the commercial and education sectors. The Group's core focus is the development and commercialisation of its three core platforms:

Educate: A careers guidance and recruitment solution that offers secondary schools, colleges, universities, apprenticeship providers and employers with a range of digital products to more efficiently recruit and develop applicants and skills within their institutions and organisations.

Within Agency Services:

Engage: A cloud-based gamification solution that offers brands and retailers a range of products to drive higher levels of consumer engagement via the use of digitally redeemable incentives at the same time as fully controlling spend.

Experience: A multi-user virtual reality (VR) framework and augmented reality framework that enable customers of our Engage and Educate channels to extend their customers and student experiences through VR.

On 21 January 2019, Dev Clever listed on the Standard List of the London Stock Exchange.

For further information, please visit www.devcleverholdingsplc.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

Dev Clever Holdings plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:07 UTC
