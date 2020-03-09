Dev Clever : Strategy/Company/Ops Update

Dev Clever Holdings plc

('Dev Clever' or 'the Company')

Notice of Capital Markets Event

Dev Clever, a leading developer of careers development, user engagement and immersive experiences, will host an event for institutional and private investors as well as analysts on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 in the City of London starting at 14:00hrs GMT.

The event follows the recent announcement of the Company's new strategy that is focused on the successful roll-out of its revolutionary career guidance and recruitment platform, 'Launchyourcareer.com' and 'VICTAR VR', in collaboration with a global hardware manufacturer.

The event will consist of presentations and product demonstrations of both Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR by members of Dev Clever's senior management team. The Company will discuss its new operating structure and the roll out of its products into multiple territories around the world, starting in the United States from April 2020.

For further details on the event and to register your interest in attending please telephone 020 7466 5000 or email Devclever@buchanan.uk.com.

- Ends -

ENQUIRIES:

Dev Clever Holdings plc Christopher Jeffries

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman



Nicholas Ydlibi

Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 845 459 0774



+44 (0) 330 058 2922 Novum Securities Limited - Joint Broker

Colin Rowbury

+44 (0) 20 7399 9400 Pello Capital - Joint Broker Daniel Gee +44 (0) 203 700 2534 Buchanan Communications Richard Oldworth / Chris Lane +44 (0) 207 466 5105

Notes to Editors



Dev Clever Holdings plc, together with its wholly owned subsidiary DevClever Limited, is an early stage software and technology group based in Tamworth, United Kingdom, specialising in the use of lightweight integrations of cloud-based gamification and VR technologies to deliver rich customer engagement experiences across both the commercial and education sectors. The Group's core focus is the development and commercialisation of its three core platforms:

Educate: A careers guidance and recruitment solution that offers secondary schools, colleges, universities, apprenticeship providers and employers with a range of digital products to more efficiently recruit and develop applicants and skills within their institutions and organisations.

Within Agency Services:

Engage: A cloud-based gamification solution that offers brands and retailers a range of products to drive higher levels of consumer engagement via the use of digitally redeemable incentives at the same time as fully controlling spend.

Experience: A multi-user virtual reality (VR) framework and augmented reality framework that enable customers of our Engage and Educate channels to extend their customers and student experiences through VR.

On 21 January 2019, Dev Clever listed on the Standard List of the London Stock Exchange.



For further information, please visit www.devcleverholdingsplc.com.