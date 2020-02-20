Dev Clever : Trading Statement 0 02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST Send by mail :

RNS Number : 5362D Dev Clever Holdings PLC 20 February 2020 Dev Clever Holdings plc ('Dev Clever' or 'the Company') Trading Update Dev Clever, a leading developer of career development platforms and customer engagement solutions, is pleased to offer this preliminary trading update. In the period since the Company's interim announcement, the Company has entered into commercial negotiations to partner with a leading worldwide technology manufacturer, to enable our revolutionary, career guidance products, Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, to be mass adopted as part of their roll-out strategy for their VR education technology hardware. A consequence of this strategy has been the need to push back the Company's UK roll-out plans for these platforms, which has resulted in the Company's financial performance for the second half of last year falling short of our initial short-term expectations. However, it is expected that this strategy will enable the Company to more rapidly exploit an accelerated roll out of our products, into multiple territories around the world, starting in the US from April 2020. The Company will be releasing our full and comprehensive year-end report along with more detailed information about our revised strategy on Friday, 28th of February 2020.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

Dev Clever Holdings plc published this content on 20 February 2020

