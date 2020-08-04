DevEx Resources : Letter to Shareholders - General Meeting

4 August 2020

Dear Shareholders,

DevEx Resources - Notice of General Meeting

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV or "The Company") advises that a General Meeting of Shareholders (Meeting) will be held at the Kings Park Room, Level 1, Quest Kings Park, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, on Thursday 3 September 2020 at 2.30pm (WST).

In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.1) 2020, the Company is not sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the website link www.devexresources.com.au.

With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will adhere to all social distancing measures prescribed by government authorities at the Meeting, and Shareholders attending the Meeting will need to ensure they comply with the protocols. We are concerned for the safety and health of Shareholders, staff and advisers, so we have therefore put in place certain measures including social distancing requirements and limiting non-shareholder visitors. Refreshments will not be served, and all attendees are kindly requested to leave the venue immediately on conclusion of the meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote online at www.investorvote.com.au or by lodging the attached proxy form.

As the situation regarding the management of COVID-19 is evolving rapidly, Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the Company's website for any further updates in relation to the arrangements for the Meeting.

The Directors of DevEx Resources appreciate the understanding of Shareholders under the current circumstances.

For and on behalf of the Board,

Tim Goyder

Chairman

For further information:

info@devexresources.com.auTelephone +61 8 9322 3990