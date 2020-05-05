DevEx Resources : Ongoing exploration defines gold in rocks at Basin Creek 0 05/05/2020 | 06:54pm EDT Send by mail :

6th May 2020 More strong gold rock chip results over a +4km strike length at the Basin Creek Copper-Gold Project, NSW Latest results reinforce an extensive near-surface gold system at the Main Ridge Prospect HIGHLIGHTS Assays of up to 3.1g/t Au returned from new rock chip samples at the Basin Creek Project, NSW - defining an extensive gold system over a strike length of 4km at the Main Ridge Prospect.

The latest results build on last month's rock chip assays of up to 8.0g/t Au, providing further confirmation of extensive gold mineralisation.

Mineralisation and alteration are consistent with a possible epithermal or high-level porphyry gold system.

high-level porphyry gold system. Additional fieldwork continues to define gold targets for future drilling, in conjunction with the Company's wider Lachlan Fold Belt exploration program.

The recently granted Exploration Licence at Basin Creek Project increases DevEx's ground position in the premier Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW to >600km 2 , alongside the existing Junee and Bogong Projects. DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to advise that ongoing rock chip sampling and mapping at the Main Ridge Prospect, part of its recently granted, 100%-ownedBasin Creek Copper-GoldProject in NSW, continues to define an extensive 4km long zone of surface gold mineralisation. The latest results include new rock chip assays of up to 3.1g/t Au (see Figures 1 and 2), building on the significant results reported from reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling in March 2020 over the northern part of the Main Ridge Prospect, where assays of up to 8.0g/t Au were recorded in strongly altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks (see ASX Announcement - 14th April 2020). Anomalous gold in rock chip samples from both programs show a close association with other elevated pathfinder metals including silver, lead, molybdenum, bismuth and antimony, suggesting the presence of an epithermal or high-level porphyry gold system. The close association of gold with previous lead-in-soil geochemistry and extensive silica, sericite, clay and potassic (adularia) alteration, further supports the Company's view that the gold system extends over a strike length of more than 4km within altered felsic volcanic and porphyritic rocks (see www.devexresources.com.au +61 (0) 8 9322 3990 +61 (0) 8 9322 5800 info@devexresources.com.au Figure 2). Equally, elevated potassium/thorium ratios in the airborne radiometric data appear to map alteration associated with the gold system (see Figure 3). The Basin Creek Copper-Gold Project is located within Silurian volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Lachlan Fold Belt, a major geological province which hosts world-classcopper-gold deposits such as Cadia-Ridgeway (Newcrest Mining) and Northparkes (China Molybdenum Co Ltd), as well as several large-scale Silurian age deposits including the McPhillamys Gold Mine (Regis Resources Limited), a +2Moz gold deposit. The recently granted Basin Creek Exploration Licence is located to the south-west of the Company's Junee Copper-Gold Project and represents a significant addition to DevEx's holding in this highly prospective region (see Figure 4). Historical Exploration - Highlights The Main Ridge Prospect was originally explored for base metals by A.O.G Minerals Pty Limited (AOG), Australian Anglo American Ltd (AAA) and Jododex Australia Pty Ltd between 1973 to 1982. This work defined an extensive lead-in-soil anomaly, together with other base metal occurrences within the tenement area. While extensive soil sampling was undertaken for copper, lead and zinc, samples were rarely analysed for gold given that the focus of exploration at the time was for massive sulphide copper-lead-zinc deposits. Regional mapping by AAA along the lead anomaly noted that the rocks were mixed argillically altered felsic volcanic and meta sedimentary rocks with numerous quartz "gossan" veins (some chalcedonic). These were seen to be overprinted by extensive silica, sericite and potassic alteration. Limited rock chip sampling for gold by AAA in the southern part of Prospect returned a peak gold assay of 2.75g/t Au. Between 1985-1987, Shell Company of Australia Limited ("Shell") explored the Main Ridge Prospect for gold, identifying extensive potassic (including adularia) and argillic alteration over the entire length of the prospect. In 1986, Shell drilled eight shallow scout AirTrack holes testing limited parts of the 4km strike length where gold was encountered from their previous rock chip sampling (see Table 2 for summary of drill intercepts). Although broad spaced, relatively shallow and reconnaissance by design, drilling intersected anomalous gold mineralisation on several traverses including the northernmost traverse, encountering 33m @ 0.5g/t Au (including 6m @ 1.4g/t Au) from 19 metres (see Appendix 2) within an altered felsic porphyry with fine quartz stockworks. In the north part of the Main Ridge Prospect, a central core of high molybdenum is associated with many of the Company's recent anomalous gold in rock chip samples. The majority of Shell's drilling (Holes 3 to 8) appears to have missed this main zone of gold-molybdenum mineralisation, instead drilling on the eastern edge of the defined system. No further drilling has been conducted on the Project. Page | 2 Figure 1: Main Ridge Prospect showing recent Company rock chip results in context with previous exploration highlights. Gold shows a close association with pathfinder metals including lead (Pb), with historical lead-in-soil anomalies and previously mapped sericite and potassic alteration mapping the broader system over 4km. The prospect remains open to the north and south. Page | 3 Figure 2: Northern part of Main Ridge Prospect where March and April 2020 rock chips returned significant gold results over 1.2km of strike (open to the north and south). Gold shows a close association with pathfinder metals including molybdenum (Mo) and lead (Pb), with historical lead-in-soil anomalies mapping the broader system. Page | 4 Figure 3: Image showing airborne radiometric data for Potassium/Thorium ratio and its close association with the Main Ridge Gold system. Other large radiometric anomalies to the south east of Main Ridge Prospect require further evaluation in the coming months. Page | 5 Next Steps To date, the Company has carried out field reconnaissance exploration mapping and rock chip sampling at the Main Ridge Prospect, defining an extensive gold system. DevEx is now following up these results with further systematic surface soil geochemistry and additional field work to help define shallow gold targets for drilling. In addition, several other radiometric anomalies (potassium/thorium ratio) to the south-east of the Main Ridge Prospect require further investigation. Historical exploration in these areas also requires further evaluation given the significance of the anomalies identified at the Prospect to date (Figure 3). Figure 4: Location of the Basin Creek Project, in close proximity to the Junee and Bogong Projects, NSW, within the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. 2. Source: Sky Metals Ltd ASX Announcement 10-Feb-20.3. Source: Alkane Resource Ltd ASX Announcement 9-Sept-19 Page | 6 Sample East North Status Au Ag Mo Pb Bi Sb GDA 94 GDA 94 ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm A010351 607104 6085585 O 3.1 4 64 347 2.3 7 A010367 607723 6082912 F 1.9 3 2 118 0.0 4 A010366 607714 6082896 F 1.8 4 3 560 0.5 7 A010352 607083 6085578 O 1.8 23 4 165 0.3 29 A010397 607494 6082583 O 1.8 8 3 2430 0.2 23 A010377 607266 6084769 F 0.9 2 63 1230 0.1 12 A010388 607424 6083758 F 0.8 2 3 44 0.5 14 A010354 607070 6085304 O 0.7 9 10 227 1.8 147 A010387 607426 6083756 F 0.6 1 2 18 0.1 15 A010365 607718 6082882 F 0.6 15 2 596 0.3 17 A010353 607136 6085418 F 0.5 7 133 171 6.8 13 A010394 607514 6082604 F 0.4 1 2 138 0.1 4 A010369 607380 6082634 F 0.4 2 1 129 0.1 4 A010414 607708 6082720 F 0.4 6 26 1920 0.1 10 A010381 607324 6084366 F 0.4 2 2 103 0.1 14 A010372 607425 6082593 F 0.4 4 2 3390 0.1 13 A010362 607526 6082988 F 0.3 0 9 1760 0.4 14 A010382 607304 6084363 F 0.3 4 2 236 0.5 20 A010370 607412 6082594 F 0.2 3 2 341 0.1 5 A010383 607279 6084351 O 0.2 2 5 32 0.0 16 A010359 607076 6085633 O 0.2 1 13 364 0.2 5 A010401 607502 6082452 F 0.1 9 2 797 0.1 15 A010355 607056 6085298 O 0.1 12 8 3900 0.8 48 A010360 607375 6084503 O 0.1 2 3 801 0.3 9 Table 1: Summary of recent Company rock chips +0.1g/t gold. Rock chips are typically from outcrop (O) or loose rock from the general area (F). Gold values have been rounded to 1 decimal place. See Appendix 1 for complete set of recent Company rock chips from Main Ridge Prospect. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board. Brendan Bradley Managing Director For further information, please contact: For media inquiries, please contact: Brendan Bradley, Managing Director Nicholas Read DevEx Resources Limited Read Corporate Telephone +61 8 9322 3990 Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474 Page | 7 COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT The information in this report that relates to Exploration results is based on information compiled by DevEx Resources Limited and reviewed by Mr Brendan Bradley who is the Managing Director of the Company and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bradley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation, the types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Bradley consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. The Information in this report that relates to previous exploration activities within the Basin Creek Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Extensive zone of gold in rock chips identified at the Basin Creek Copper-Gold Project, NSW" released on 14th April 2020. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Page | 8 Appendix 1 Complete listing of recent Company rock chips from Main Ridge Prospect. Rock chips are typically from outcrop (O) or loose rocks from the local area (F). Gold values have been rounded to 2 decimal places. Sample East North Status Au Ag Mo Pb Bi Sb GDA 94 ppm ppm GDA 94 ppm ppm ppm ppm A010351 607104 6085585 O 3.06 4.5 63.6 347 2.3 7 A010367 607723 6082912 F 1.92 2.6 2.1 118 0.0 4 A010366 607714 6082896 F 1.82 3.8 2.6 560 0.5 7 A010352 607083 6085578 O 1.81 23.2 3.9 165 0.3 29 A010397 607494 6082583 O 1.77 7.8 3.3 2430 0.2 23 A010377 607266 6084769 F 0.90 2.2 63.4 1230 0.1 12 A010388 607424 6083758 F 0.81 1.9 2.6 44 0.5 14 A010354 607070 6085304 O 0.71 8.6 9.9 227 1.8 147 A010387 607426 6083756 F 0.61 0.8 2.4 18 0.1 15 A010365 607718 6082882 F 0.59 15.0 1.8 596 0.3 17 A010353 607136 6085418 F 0.50 6.7 133.0 171 6.8 13 A010394 607514 6082604 F 0.43 1.0 1.8 138 0.1 4 A010369 607380 6082634 F 0.40 1.8 0.9 129 0.1 4 A010414 607708 6082720 F 0.38 5.7 26.3 1920 0.1 10 A010381 607324 6084366 F 0.37 1.6 1.9 103 0.1 14 A010372 607425 6082593 F 0.36 3.7 1.6 3390 0.1 13 A010362 607526 6082988 F 0.33 0.3 9.5 1760 0.4 14 A010382 607304 6084363 F 0.30 4.0 2.4 236 0.5 20 A010370 607412 6082594 F 0.21 3.0 2.2 341 0.1 5 A010383 607279 6084351 O 0.20 1.8 5.3 32 0.0 16 A010359 607076 6085633 O 0.16 0.7 13.3 364 0.2 5 A010401 607502 6082452 F 0.14 9.0 1.8 797 0.1 15 A010355 607056 6085298 O 0.13 11.9 8.4 3900 0.8 48 A010360 607375 6084503 O 0.10 2.0 3.1 801 0.3 9 A010409 607521 6082984 O 0.09 0.41 10.5 57 1.2 7 A010356 606987 6086015 F 0.09 0.26 2.9 27 0.1 2 A010385 607304 6084313 F 0.09 1.17 3.3 71 0.1 13 A010398 607474 6082590 O 0.09 2.97 2.5 417 0.0 6 A010363 607541 6082977 O 0.07 1.14 3.8 72 0.4 5 A010415 607551 6082860 O 0.07 1.08 1.4 489 0.2 6 A010417 607434 6083119 F 0.07 0.31 1.8 58 0.3 9 A010399 607479 6082581 O 0.05 2.57 1.4 975 0.0 5 A010378 607286 6084825 F 0.05 1.31 21.1 266 0.3 7 A010380 607294 6084970 F 0.05 4.68 2.8 658 0.1 13 A010390 607405 6083651 F 0.05 5.07 2.3 97 0.3 17 A010368 607400 6082655 F 0.04 0.7 1.1 80 0.1 5 A010375 607072 6085015 O 0.04 0.83 2.1 23 0.3 11 Page | 9 Sample East North Status Au Ag Mo Pb Bi Sb GDA 94 GDA 94 ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm A010396 607461 6082591 F 0.04 1.41 2.1 317 0.1 4 A010374 607070 6084989 O 0.04 1.5 3.5 31 0.8 18 A010357 607009 6086092 O 0.04 1.3 17.1 28 0.2 8 A010416 607443 6082997 O 0.04 1.06 4.1 221 0.3 5 A010376 607052 6085035 O 0.03 0.25 2.3 15 0.5 10 A010379 607298 6084890 F 0.03 0.79 4.0 117 0.7 8 A010412 607515 6083210 O 0.03 0.3 2.8 168 1.2 9 A010395 607478 6082614 F 0.03 1.4 2.6 32 0.0 3 A010358 607083 6086063 O 0.02 0.21 2.8 14 0.1 3 A010411 607538 6083181 O 0.02 0.52 2.0 26 0.3 13 A010386 607450 6083855 F 0.02 0.53 1.7 72 0.3 12 A010361 607506 6083008 O 0.02 0.6 2.3 67 0.9 17 A010364 607554 6082955 F 0.02 1.08 1.8 68 0.5 6 A010391 607461 6082244 F 0.02 1.58 6.2 74 0.1 8 A010371 607415 6082586 F 0.02 0.12 1.6 19 0.1 3 A010384 607291 6084325 F 0.02 0.63 1.5 27 0.1 13 A010400 607500 6082450 F 0.02 0.41 1.3 146 0.2 4 A010393 607521 6082603 F 0.01 0.17 1.6 11 0.1 3 A010389 607398 6083664 O 0.01 0.37 1.7 37 0.4 7 A010402 607457 6082414 F 0.01 1.77 1.4 1850 0.5 6 A010373 607337 6082600 O 0.01 0.05 1.1 50 0.2 3 A010392 607550 6082219 F 0.01 0.41 1.9 70 0.1 7 A010405 607642 6082014 O 0.01 0.46 0.9 300 0.5 4 A010407 607500 6082035 F 0.00 0.1 1.7 54 0.0 2 A010406 607577 6081984 F 0.00 0.36 1.1 94 0.2 6 A010403 606698 6083345 O 0.00 0.07 2.0 21 0.1 1 A010410 607535 6083031 O 0.00 0.15 1.2 43 0.3 4 A010413 607747 6082732 F 0.00 0.29 1.6 27 0.1 2 A010404 607656 6082046 F 0.00 0.12 0.7 12 0.0 4 A010408 607316 6082206 F 0.00 1.31 1.0 9 0.0 3 Page | 10 Appendix 2. Main Ridge Prospect - JORC 2012 Table Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random Rock chip samples techniques chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement • The Company collected 67 rock chip samples from tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, reconnaissance mapping of outcrop (O), and float (F) etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the samples. The tables in the report denotes what is outcrop, broad meaning of sampling. subcrop and float. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample • Company rock chip samples attempted to be representative representivity and the appropriate calibration of any for the general outcrop in the area. Rock samples typically measurement tools or systems used. represented multiple chips from the broader outcrop using a • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are hammer to collect the chips. Material to the Public Report. • Company rock chip samples typically ranged from 0.5kg to • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this 2kg in size. would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was • Rock chip samples from previous explorers, presented in this used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised report, represent point samples taken from outcrop, sub crop to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more or float. The samples are provided for context to continuation explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse of gold within the broader prospect that requires investigation gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual by the Company. Rock chip samples have been extracted commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) from historical plans and digitised following Company may warrant disclosure of detailed information. reestablishment of the historical 1976 base line. Soil Samples • Historical soil sampling techniques are discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. Drilling Results • Historical sampling techniques for Shell Company of Australia Limited ("Shell") drilling is discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. Drilling techniques • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, • Historical drilling techniques for Shell drilling is discussed rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample • Historical drill sample recovery for Shell drilling is discussed recovery recoveries and results assessed. within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • Company records of the rock chip results were qualitative. geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support The Prospect is at an early stage of exploration and no appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and Mineral Resource estimation applicable. metallurgical studies. • Historical drill logging for Shell drilling is discussed within the • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all Company rock chip samples techniques and core taken. sample preparation • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and • Rock chip samples were collected in the field as combination whether sampled wet or dry. of large chips from outcrop or loose rocks (float) and • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness combined within the sample bag. of the sample preparation technique. • Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Adelaide SA. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling Entire samples were crushed and pulverised to 85% passing stages to maximise representivity of samples. <75um. Sample preparation is considered appropriate. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative • Rock samples are representative of the immediate area Page | 11 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary of the in situ material collected, including for instance results observed unless noted as float (F) which is generally seen as for field duplicate/second-half sampling. locally derived. Several chips were usually taken from the • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the outcrop. material being sampled. • Four laboratory duplicates were created and analysed with laboratory standard submitted with analysis. • Sample sizes are appropriate and typically range from 0.5kg to 2kg. Shell Airtrack Drilling • Historical sub-sampling techniques and sample preparations for Shell drilling is discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and • Company rock samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories data and laboratory laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is in Adelaide SA. Entire samples were crushed and pulverised tests considered partial or total. to 85% passing <75um. Rocks were analysed for the full suite • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF of elements including Ag, As, Ba, Bi, Cr, Cu, In, Mo, Ni, Pb,Sb, instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the Sn, Te, W, Zn with four acid digest ME-MS61r and with gold analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, analysed by Au-AA26 fire assay 50g charge and AA finish. calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Results are considered to be near total. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, • Internal laboratory duplicates and standards where included blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether with the rock analysis. Acceptable levels of accuracy from acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision these rock chips has been established. have been established. • Shell drill hole samples are discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020 Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either Company rock chip samples sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Rock chip samples were collected and submitted by • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data Company personnel/contractors. verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Data was recorded in ticket bocks. Rock chip locations and • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. sample description were entered into an excel spread sheet. • No adjustment to assay data has taken place. • Shell's AirTrack drilling is discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes • No Mineral Resource is being considered in this report. points (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and Company rock chip samples other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. • Specification of the grid system used. • The Company's rock chip sampling is expected to be accurate • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. to within 4 metres. Mapping and sampling used a hand held GPS. • The grid system used for rock chip sampling and mapping is Map Grid of Australia (MGA) GDA94 Zone 55. Historical Exploration • Historical point rock chip samples and soil geochemistry are discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. • Shell's Airtrack Drilling is discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. Data spacing and • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • No Mineral Resource is being considered in this report. distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to • Data spacing for Company and Historical rock chip sampling establish the degree of geological and grade continuity is dependent on outcrop and no grid system was used. appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve • Soil geochemistry by Australian Anglo American Limited estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. (1976) ('AAA'), and Jododex Australia Pty Ltd (1981) • Whether sample compositing has been applied. ('Jododex') collected B-horizon soils samples along 50m intervals on lines 100 to 200 metres apart. • Shell AirTrack collars were not drilled on a consistent grid • spacing and range from 1.4km to 180m apart. No assay compositing has occurred. Page | 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Orientation of data • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased • Sampling are rock chips and dependant on outcrop. in relation to sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is • Shell AirTrack holes are discussed within the Company's geological structure known, considering the deposit type. announcement on the 14th April 2020. • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the • Orientations of primary mineralisation is currently unknown. orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Chain of custody for recent rock chip samples were managed by the Company's personnel and delivered to a courier company for delivery to ALS Laboratories in Adelaide SA. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques • Samples are rock chips collected during a field trip to site. and data. Sample methodology are routine, and no audits or reviews has taken place. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership • The Basin Creek Project represents Exploration Licence and land tenure including agreements or material issues with third parties EL8939 (103 sq km) granted in February 2020 by the New status such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, South Wales Planning and Environment, Resources and native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national Energy Department. park and environmental settings. • An additional Exploration License Application (ELA) 5946 has • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along been lodged with the New South Wales Planning and with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate Environment, Resources and Energy Department. This in the area. Application is currently undergoing assessment. • The Company holds 100% of EL8939 through its wholly owned subsidiary TRK Resources Pty Ltd. • The majority of EL8939 lies within rural free-hold land requiring TRK Resources Pty Ltd to enter into formal land access agreements with individual landowners, prior to any field activity, as prescribed by New South Wales State Law including the Mining Act 1992. The Company has rural land access agreements over the majority of the Main Ridge Prospect. • EL8939 is considered to be in good standing. Exploration done by • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other • The company has completed a comprehensive open file other parties parties. review of historical exploration within EL8939 with a focus on the Main Ridge Prospect. Other prospects within the tenement still require further review. • The body of this report provides highlights to this historical exploration with a focus on surface geochemistry including a) soil geochemistry by AAA and Jododex. Shell carried out minor soils geochemistry for gold in the centre of the Main Ridge Prospect away from the lead anomalies b) point rock chips for gold by previous explorers such as AAA and Shell and Comet Resources; Companies such as Shell and Comet also completed continuous rock sampling over 50m intervals. This sampling is not considered appropriate, nor representing the 50m sample length given the effects of dilution or enhancement by inconsistencies in outcrop due to reduced outcrop by weathering and alteration c) mapping and observed alteration (including petrology) by these companies d) and the Shell 1986 Airtrack drilling. • Companies including AOG, AAA, Jododex carried out ground EM and limited IP in the mid-1970s with a focus for massive sulphide Pb Zn Cu mineralisation. Besides the age of the work, these works would be inappropriate for the style of mineralisation being considered at Main Ridge. • Vulcan Mines Pty Ltd carried out a detailed helimag survey (Geo Instruments) in 1996 on 100m east west traverses with a mean terrain clearance of ~60m. The magnetics was recorded using a Geometrics G833 helium vapour magnetometer. Radiometric data was recorded using an Page | 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Exploranium GR820 spectrometer. • Comet Resources carried out spectral scans on rock chips in the northern part of the Main Ridge Prospect. Preliminary review of the data shows a central kaolinite zone with muscovite dominant mineralogy, surrounded by phengite alteration. These results require further review. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. • The Basin Creek Project is located 8km south west of Tumut, in south-central NSW within the Lachlan Fold Belt. The licence incorporates the western edge of the Ordovician to Silurian volcano-sedimentary sequence of the Tumut Trough with the western edge bounded by the regional metalliferous Gilmore Suture (Fault Zone). Local geology is described as comprising volcaniclastic sediments, with zones of extrusive felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks and porphyry rocks (ranging from rhyolite, dacite and andesite). • Although explored originally for volcanogenic massive sulphide type mineralisation (on account of the extensive lead in soil anomaly) recent explorers indicate the style of gold mineralisation and associated alteration at Main Ridge Prospect is indicative of an epithermal or high-level porphyry type mineralisation style. The noted presence of chalcedonic veins and adularia alteration supports this view. • Other large Silurian Gold deposits within the Lachlan Fold Belt include the McPhillamys Gold Deposit further to the north. Alternate views into the mineralisation style at McPhillamys suggests the gold deposit to be either a modified volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit, or alternatively a sheared epithermal deposit. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of • This report refers to historical open-file AirTrack drill holes by Information the exploration results including a tabulation of the following Shell and are discussed within the Company's announcement information for all Material drill holes: on the 14th April 2020. o easting and northing of the drill hole collar • All historical Main Ridge Prospect drill holes found within open o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea file reports are presented in this report. No other drilling is level in metres) of the drill hole collar known to exist at the Main Ridge Prospect. Drilling elsewhere o dip and azimuth of the hole within the tenure is yet to be compiled as it lies away from the o down hole length and interception depth Main Ridge Prospect. o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data aggregation • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging • Details of Shell AirTrack drilling are discussed within the methods techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material • In reporting of the Company's recent rock chip results no and should be stated. weight averaging techniques, maximum or minimum grade • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high- truncations have been applied. grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the • No metal equivalents are applied. procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting • Company rock chip samples represent the out crop from between of Exploration Results. where they are taken and should be treated as points. Rock mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill chip assay results are not meant to imply mineralisation widths and hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. widths in context to grade. intercept lengths • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, • Geological mapping of surface mineralisation identified both there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole moderate to steep west dipping structures and geology length, true width not known'). however outcrop was not of sufficient quality to gain confidence on overall dip of mineralisation. Many quartz veins observed were stock works. • The geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the historical drill holes is not known. • Drill hole intercepts are discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020. Page | 14 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations • Refer to figures in the body of text. of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced reporting • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is • Reporting of the Company's 67 rock chip samples are not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high provided in figure 1, figure 2 and Appendix 1 of this report. grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other substantive • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be • The information presented in this report combines in display exploration data reported including (but not limited to): geological using figures - previous explorers' geological observations, observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical alteration and interpretations, lead in soil geochemistry, rock survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; chip samples (points) and drilling. metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, • Recent outcrop mapping and rock chip sampling is provided geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or in a figure to provide additional context to results. contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for • To date the Company has only carried out field lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out reconnaissance exploration on the Main Ridge Prospect. drilling). Additional field work is being planned to test the broader • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible potential of the gold system along the entire 4km long trend extensions, including the main geological interpretations and in the coming month, including additional rock chip sampling future drilling areas, provided this information is not and systematic surface soil geochemistry to help define commercially sensitive. shallow gold targets for drilling. • The Company is continuing its review of other prospects at Basin Creek Project (gold and base metals) over the coming months. Page | 15 Attachments Original document

