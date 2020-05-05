DevEx Resources : Ongoing exploration defines gold in rocks at Basin Creek
0
05/05/2020 | 06:54pm EDT
6th May 2020
More strong gold rock chip results over a +4km strike length at the Basin Creek Copper-Gold Project, NSW
Latest results reinforce an extensive near-surface gold system at the Main Ridge Prospect
HIGHLIGHTS
Assays of up to 3.1g/t Au returned from new rock chip samples at the Basin Creek Project, NSW - defining an extensive gold system over a strike length of 4km at the Main Ridge Prospect.
The latest results build on last month's rock chip assays of up to 8.0g/t Au, providing further confirmation of extensive gold mineralisation.
Mineralisation and alteration are consistent with a possible epithermal or high-level porphyry gold system.
Additional fieldwork continues to define gold targets for future drilling, in conjunction with the Company's wider Lachlan Fold Belt exploration program.
The recently granted Exploration Licence at Basin Creek Project increases DevEx's ground position in the premier Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW to >600km2, alongside the existing Junee and Bogong Projects.
DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to advise that ongoing rock chip sampling and mapping at the Main Ridge Prospect, part of its recently granted, 100%-ownedBasin CreekCopper-GoldProject in NSW, continues to define an extensive 4km long zone of surface gold mineralisation.
The latest results include new rock chip assays of up to 3.1g/t Au (see Figures 1 and 2), building on the significant results reported from reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling in March 2020 over the northern part of the Main Ridge Prospect, where assays of up to 8.0g/t Au were recorded in strongly altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks (see ASX Announcement - 14thApril 2020).
Anomalous gold in rock chip samples from both programs show a close association with other elevated pathfinder metals including silver, lead, molybdenum, bismuth and antimony, suggesting the presence of an epithermal or high-level porphyry gold system.
The close association of gold with previous lead-in-soil geochemistry and extensive silica, sericite, clay and potassic (adularia) alteration, further supports the Company's view that the gold system extends over a strike length of more than 4km within altered felsic volcanic and porphyritic rocks (see
Figure 2). Equally, elevated potassium/thorium ratios in the airborne radiometric data appear to map alteration associated with the gold system (see Figure 3).
The Basin Creek Copper-Gold Project is located within Silurian volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Lachlan Fold Belt, a major geological province which hosts world-classcopper-gold deposits such as Cadia-Ridgeway (Newcrest Mining) and Northparkes (China Molybdenum Co Ltd), as well as several large-scale Silurian age deposits including the McPhillamys Gold Mine (Regis Resources Limited), a +2Moz gold deposit.
The recently granted Basin Creek Exploration Licence is located to the south-west of the Company's Junee Copper-Gold Project and represents a significant addition to DevEx's holding in this highly prospective region (see Figure 4).
Historical Exploration - Highlights
The Main Ridge Prospect was originally explored for base metals by A.O.G Minerals Pty Limited (AOG), Australian Anglo American Ltd (AAA) and Jododex Australia Pty Ltd between 1973 to 1982. This work defined an extensive lead-in-soil anomaly, together with other base metal occurrences within the tenement area.
While extensive soil sampling was undertaken for copper, lead and zinc, samples were rarely analysed for gold given that the focus of exploration at the time was for massive sulphide copper-lead-zinc deposits.
Regional mapping by AAA along the lead anomaly noted that the rocks were mixed argillically altered felsic volcanic and meta sedimentary rocks with numerous quartz "gossan" veins (some chalcedonic). These were seen to be overprinted by extensive silica, sericite and potassic alteration. Limited rock chip sampling for gold by AAA in the southern part of Prospect returned a peak gold assay of 2.75g/t Au.
Between 1985-1987, Shell Company of Australia Limited ("Shell") explored the Main Ridge Prospect for gold, identifying extensive potassic (including adularia) and argillic alteration over the entire length of the prospect. In 1986, Shell drilled eight shallow scout AirTrack holes testing limited parts of the 4km strike length where gold was encountered from their previous rock chip sampling (see Table 2 for summary of drill intercepts).
Although broad spaced, relatively shallow and reconnaissance by design, drilling intersected anomalous gold mineralisation on several traverses including the northernmost traverse, encountering 33m @ 0.5g/t Au (including 6m @ 1.4g/t Au) from 19 metres (see Appendix 2) within an altered felsic porphyry with fine quartz stockworks.
In the north part of the Main Ridge Prospect, a central core of high molybdenum is associated with many of the Company's recent anomalous gold in rock chip samples. The majority of Shell's drilling (Holes 3 to 8) appears to have missed this main zone of gold-molybdenum mineralisation, instead drilling on the eastern edge of the defined system.
No further drilling has been conducted on the Project.
Figure 1: Main Ridge Prospect showing recent Company rock chip results in context with previous exploration highlights. Gold shows a close association with pathfinder metals including lead (Pb), with historical lead-in-soil anomalies and previously mapped sericite and potassic alteration mapping the broader system over 4km. The prospect remains open to the north and south.
Figure 2: Northern part of Main Ridge Prospect where March and April 2020 rock chips returned significant gold results over 1.2km of strike (open to the north and south). Gold shows a close association with pathfinder metals including molybdenum (Mo) and lead (Pb), with historical lead-in-soil anomalies mapping the broader system.
Figure 3: Image showing airborne radiometric data for Potassium/Thorium ratio and its close association with the Main Ridge Gold system. Other large radiometric anomalies to the south east of Main Ridge Prospect require further evaluation in the coming months.
Next Steps
To date, the Company has carried out field reconnaissance exploration mapping and rock chip sampling at the Main Ridge Prospect, defining an extensive gold system. DevEx is now following up these results with further systematic surface soil geochemistry and additional field work to help define shallow gold targets for drilling.
In addition, several other radiometric anomalies (potassium/thorium ratio) to the south-east of the Main Ridge Prospect require further investigation. Historical exploration in these areas also requires further evaluation given the significance of the anomalies identified at the Prospect to date (Figure 3).
Figure 4: Location of the Basin Creek Project, in close proximity to the Junee and Bogong Projects, NSW, within the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.
Table 1: Summary of recent Company rock chips +0.1g/t gold. Rock chips are typically from outcrop (O) or loose rock from the general area (F). Gold values have been rounded to 1 decimal place. See Appendix 1 for complete set of recent Company rock chips from Main Ridge Prospect.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
Brendan Bradley
Managing Director
Appendix 1
Complete listing of recent Company rock chips from Main Ridge Prospect. Rock chips are typically from outcrop (O) or loose rocks from the local area (F). Gold values have been rounded to 2 decimal places.
Sample
East
North
Status
Au
Ag
Mo
Pb
Bi
Sb
GDA 94
ppm
ppm
GDA 94
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
A010351
607104
6085585
O
3.06
4.5
63.6
347
2.3
7
A010367
607723
6082912
F
1.92
2.6
2.1
118
0.0
4
A010366
607714
6082896
F
1.82
3.8
2.6
560
0.5
7
A010352
607083
6085578
O
1.81
23.2
3.9
165
0.3
29
A010397
607494
6082583
O
1.77
7.8
3.3
2430
0.2
23
A010377
607266
6084769
F
0.90
2.2
63.4
1230
0.1
12
A010388
607424
6083758
F
0.81
1.9
2.6
44
0.5
14
A010354
607070
6085304
O
0.71
8.6
9.9
227
1.8
147
A010387
607426
6083756
F
0.61
0.8
2.4
18
0.1
15
A010365
607718
6082882
F
0.59
15.0
1.8
596
0.3
17
A010353
607136
6085418
F
0.50
6.7
133.0
171
6.8
13
A010394
607514
6082604
F
0.43
1.0
1.8
138
0.1
4
A010369
607380
6082634
F
0.40
1.8
0.9
129
0.1
4
A010414
607708
6082720
F
0.38
5.7
26.3
1920
0.1
10
A010381
607324
6084366
F
0.37
1.6
1.9
103
0.1
14
A010372
607425
6082593
F
0.36
3.7
1.6
3390
0.1
13
A010362
607526
6082988
F
0.33
0.3
9.5
1760
0.4
14
A010382
607304
6084363
F
0.30
4.0
2.4
236
0.5
20
A010370
607412
6082594
F
0.21
3.0
2.2
341
0.1
5
A010383
607279
6084351
O
0.20
1.8
5.3
32
0.0
16
A010359
607076
6085633
O
0.16
0.7
13.3
364
0.2
5
A010401
607502
6082452
F
0.14
9.0
1.8
797
0.1
15
A010355
607056
6085298
O
0.13
11.9
8.4
3900
0.8
48
A010360
607375
6084503
O
0.10
2.0
3.1
801
0.3
9
A010409
607521
6082984
O
0.09
0.41
10.5
57
1.2
7
A010356
606987
6086015
F
0.09
0.26
2.9
27
0.1
2
A010385
607304
6084313
F
0.09
1.17
3.3
71
0.1
13
A010398
607474
6082590
O
0.09
2.97
2.5
417
0.0
6
A010363
607541
6082977
O
0.07
1.14
3.8
72
0.4
5
A010415
607551
6082860
O
0.07
1.08
1.4
489
0.2
6
A010417
607434
6083119
F
0.07
0.31
1.8
58
0.3
9
A010399
607479
6082581
O
0.05
2.57
1.4
975
0.0
5
A010378
607286
6084825
F
0.05
1.31
21.1
266
0.3
7
A010380
607294
6084970
F
0.05
4.68
2.8
658
0.1
13
A010390
607405
6083651
F
0.05
5.07
2.3
97
0.3
17
A010368
607400
6082655
F
0.04
0.7
1.1
80
0.1
5
A010375
607072
6085015
O
0.04
0.83
2.1
23
0.3
11
Sample
East
North
Status
Au
Ag
Mo
Pb
Bi
Sb
GDA 94
GDA 94
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
A010396
607461
6082591
F
0.04
1.41
2.1
317
0.1
4
A010374
607070
6084989
O
0.04
1.5
3.5
31
0.8
18
A010357
607009
6086092
O
0.04
1.3
17.1
28
0.2
8
A010416
607443
6082997
O
0.04
1.06
4.1
221
0.3
5
A010376
607052
6085035
O
0.03
0.25
2.3
15
0.5
10
A010379
607298
6084890
F
0.03
0.79
4.0
117
0.7
8
A010412
607515
6083210
O
0.03
0.3
2.8
168
1.2
9
A010395
607478
6082614
F
0.03
1.4
2.6
32
0.0
3
A010358
607083
6086063
O
0.02
0.21
2.8
14
0.1
3
A010411
607538
6083181
O
0.02
0.52
2.0
26
0.3
13
A010386
607450
6083855
F
0.02
0.53
1.7
72
0.3
12
A010361
607506
6083008
O
0.02
0.6
2.3
67
0.9
17
A010364
607554
6082955
F
0.02
1.08
1.8
68
0.5
6
A010391
607461
6082244
F
0.02
1.58
6.2
74
0.1
8
A010371
607415
6082586
F
0.02
0.12
1.6
19
0.1
3
A010384
607291
6084325
F
0.02
0.63
1.5
27
0.1
13
A010400
607500
6082450
F
0.02
0.41
1.3
146
0.2
4
A010393
607521
6082603
F
0.01
0.17
1.6
11
0.1
3
A010389
607398
6083664
O
0.01
0.37
1.7
37
0.4
7
A010402
607457
6082414
F
0.01
1.77
1.4
1850
0.5
6
A010373
607337
6082600
O
0.01
0.05
1.1
50
0.2
3
A010392
607550
6082219
F
0.01
0.41
1.9
70
0.1
7
A010405
607642
6082014
O
0.01
0.46
0.9
300
0.5
4
A010407
607500
6082035
F
0.00
0.1
1.7
54
0.0
2
A010406
607577
6081984
F
0.00
0.36
1.1
94
0.2
6
A010403
606698
6083345
O
0.00
0.07
2.0
21
0.1
1
A010410
607535
6083031
O
0.00
0.15
1.2
43
0.3
4
A010413
607747
6082732
F
0.00
0.29
1.6
27
0.1
2
A010404
607656
6082046
F
0.00
0.12
0.7
12
0.0
4
A010408
607316
6082206
F
0.00
1.31
1.0
9
0.0
3
Appendix 2. Main Ridge Prospect - JORC 2012 Table
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random
Rock chip samples
techniques
chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement
• The Company collected 67 rock chip samples from
tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as
down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,
reconnaissance mapping of outcrop (O), and float (F)
etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the
samples. The tables in the report denotes what is outcrop,
broad meaning of sampling.
subcrop and float.
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
• Company rock chip samples attempted to be representative
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
for the general outcrop in the area. Rock samples typically
measurement tools or systems used.
represented multiple chips from the broader outcrop using a
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
hammer to collect the chips.
Material to the Public Report.
• Company rock chip samples typically ranged from 0.5kg to
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this
2kg in size.
would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was
• Rock chip samples from previous explorers, presented in this
used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised
report, represent point samples taken from outcrop, sub crop
to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
or float. The samples are provided for context to continuation
explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse
of gold within the broader prospect that requires investigation
gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual
by the Company. Rock chip samples have been extracted
commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)
from historical plans and digitised following Company
may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
reestablishment of the historical 1976 base line.
Soil Samples
• Historical soil sampling techniques are discussed within the
Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020.
Drilling Results
• Historical sampling techniques for Shell Company of Australia
Limited ("Shell") drilling is discussed within the Company's
announcement on the 14th April 2020.
Drilling techniques
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer,
• Historical drilling techniques for Shell drilling is discussed
rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core
within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020.
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,
by what method, etc).
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample
• Historical drill sample recovery for Shell drilling is discussed
recovery
recoveries and results assessed.
within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020.
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
representative nature of the samples.
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and
grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
• Company records of the rock chip results were qualitative.
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
The Prospect is at an early stage of exploration and no
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and
Mineral Resource estimation applicable.
metallurgical studies.
• Historical drill logging for Shell drilling is discussed within the
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core
Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020.
(or costean, channel, etc) photography.
• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections
logged.
Sub-sampling
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all
Company rock chip samples
techniques and
core taken.
sample preparation
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and
• Rock chip samples were collected in the field as combination
whether sampled wet or dry.
of large chips from outcrop or loose rocks (float) and
• For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness
combined within the sample bag.
of the sample preparation technique.
• Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Adelaide SA.
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
Entire samples were crushed and pulverised to 85% passing
stages to maximise representivity of samples.
<75um. Sample preparation is considered appropriate.
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative
• Rock samples are representative of the immediate area
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
of the in situ material collected, including for instance results
observed unless noted as float (F) which is generally seen as
for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
locally derived. Several chips were usually taken from the
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the
outcrop.
material being sampled.
•
Four laboratory duplicates were created and analysed with
laboratory standard submitted with analysis.
•
Sample sizes are appropriate and typically range from 0.5kg
to 2kg.
Shell Airtrack Drilling
•
Historical sub-sampling techniques and sample preparations
for Shell drilling is discussed within the Company's
announcement on the 14th April 2020.
Quality of assay
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
•
Company rock samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories
data and laboratory
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is
in Adelaide SA. Entire samples were crushed and pulverised
tests
considered partial or total.
to 85% passing <75um. Rocks were analysed for the full suite
•
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF
of elements including Ag, As, Ba, Bi, Cr, Cu, In, Mo, Ni, Pb,Sb,
instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the
Sn, Te, W, Zn with four acid digest ME-MS61r and with gold
analysis including instrument make and model, reading times,
analysed by Au-AA26 fire assay 50g charge and AA finish.
calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Results are considered to be near total.
• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards,
•
Internal laboratory duplicates and standards where included
blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether
with the rock analysis. Acceptable levels of accuracy from
acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision
these rock chips has been established.
have been established.
•
Shell drill hole samples are discussed within the Company's
announcement on the 14th April 2020
Verification of
•
The verification of significant intersections by either
Company rock chip samples
sampling and
independent or alternative company personnel.
assaying
• The use of twinned holes.
•
Rock chip samples were collected and submitted by
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
Company personnel/contractors.
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
•
Data was recorded in ticket bocks. Rock chip locations and
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
sample description were entered into an excel spread sheet.
•
No adjustment to assay data has taken place.
•
Shell's AirTrack drilling is discussed within the Company's
announcement on the 14th April 2020.
Location of data
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes
•
No Mineral Resource is being considered in this report.
points
(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and
Company rock chip samples
other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
• Specification of the grid system used.
•
The Company's rock chip sampling is expected to be accurate
• Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
to within 4 metres. Mapping and sampling used a hand held
GPS.
•
The grid system used for rock chip sampling and mapping is
Map Grid of Australia (MGA) GDA94 Zone 55.
Historical Exploration
•
Historical point rock chip samples and soil geochemistry are
discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th
April 2020.
•
Shell's Airtrack Drilling is discussed within the Company's
announcement on the 14th April 2020.
Data spacing and
• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
•
No Mineral Resource is being considered in this report.
distribution
• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to
•
Data spacing for Company and Historical rock chip sampling
establish the degree of geological and grade continuity
is dependent on outcrop and no grid system was used.
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve
•
Soil geochemistry by Australian Anglo American Limited
estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
(1976) ('AAA'), and Jododex Australia Pty Ltd (1981)
• Whether sample compositing has been applied.
('Jododex') collected B-horizon soils samples along 50m
intervals on lines 100 to 200 metres apart.
•
Shell AirTrack collars were not drilled on a consistent grid
•
spacing and range from 1.4km to 180m apart.
No assay compositing has occurred.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Orientation of data
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased
• Sampling are rock chips and dependant on outcrop.
in relation to
sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is
• Shell AirTrack holes are discussed within the Company's
geological structure
known, considering the deposit type.
announcement on the 14th April 2020.
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the
• Orientations of primary mineralisation is currently unknown.
orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have
introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and
reported if material.
Sample security
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
• Chain of custody for recent rock chip samples were managed
by the Company's personnel and delivered to a courier
company for delivery to ALS Laboratories in Adelaide SA.
Audits or reviews
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques
• Samples are rock chips collected during a field trip to site.
and data.
Sample methodology are routine, and no audits or reviews
has taken place.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement
•
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership
• The Basin Creek Project represents Exploration Licence
and land tenure
including agreements or material issues with third parties
EL8939 (103 sq km) granted in February 2020 by the New
status
such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,
South Wales Planning and Environment, Resources and
native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
Energy Department.
park and environmental settings.
• An additional Exploration License Application (ELA) 5946 has
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along
been lodged with the New South Wales Planning and
with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate
Environment, Resources and Energy Department. This
in the area.
Application is currently undergoing assessment.
•The Company holds 100% of EL8939 through its wholly
owned subsidiary TRK Resources Pty Ltd.
• The majority of EL8939 lies within rural free-hold land
requiring TRK Resources Pty Ltd to enter into formal land
access agreements with individual landowners, prior to any
field activity, as prescribed by New South Wales State Law
including the Mining Act 1992. The Company has rural land
access agreements over the majority of the Main Ridge
Prospect.
• EL8939 is considered to be in good standing.
Exploration done by
•
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other
• The company has completed a comprehensive open file
other parties
parties.
review of historical exploration within EL8939 with a focus on
the Main Ridge Prospect. Other prospects within the
tenement still require further review.
• The body of this report provides highlights to this historical
exploration with a focus on surface geochemistry including a)
soil geochemistry by AAA and Jododex. Shell carried out
minor soils geochemistry for gold in the centre of the Main
Ridge Prospect away from the lead anomalies b) point rock
chips for gold by previous explorers such as AAA and Shell
and Comet Resources; Companies such as Shell and Comet
also completed continuous rock sampling over 50m intervals.
This sampling is not considered appropriate, nor representing
the 50m sample length given the effects of dilution or
enhancement by inconsistencies in outcrop due to reduced
outcrop by weathering and alteration c) mapping and
observed alteration (including petrology) by these companies
d) and the Shell 1986 Airtrack drilling.
• Companies including AOG, AAA, Jododex carried out ground
EM and limited IP in the mid-1970s with a focus for massive
sulphide Pb Zn Cu mineralisation. Besides the age of the
work, these works would be inappropriate for the style of
mineralisation being considered at Main Ridge.
• Vulcan Mines Pty Ltd carried out a detailed helimag survey
(Geo Instruments) in 1996 on 100m east west traverses with
a mean terrain clearance of ~60m. The magnetics was
recorded using a Geometrics G833 helium vapour
magnetometer. Radiometric data was recorded using an
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Exploranium GR820 spectrometer.
• Comet Resources carried out spectral scans on rock chips in
the northern part of the Main Ridge Prospect. Preliminary
review of the data shows a central kaolinite zone with
muscovite dominant mineralogy, surrounded by phengite
alteration. These results require further review.
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
• The Basin Creek Project is located 8km south west of Tumut,
in south-central NSW within the Lachlan Fold Belt. The
licence incorporates the western edge of the Ordovician to
Silurian volcano-sedimentary sequence of the Tumut Trough
with the western edge bounded by the regional metalliferous
Gilmore Suture (Fault Zone). Local geology is described as
comprising volcaniclastic sediments, with zones of extrusive
felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks and porphyry rocks
(ranging from rhyolite, dacite and andesite).
• Although explored originally for volcanogenic massive
sulphide type mineralisation (on account of the extensive lead
in soil anomaly) recent explorers indicate the style of gold
mineralisation and associated alteration at Main Ridge
Prospect is indicative of an epithermal or high-level porphyry
type mineralisation style. The noted presence of chalcedonic
veins and adularia alteration supports this view.
• Other large Silurian Gold deposits within the Lachlan Fold Belt
include the McPhillamys Gold Deposit further to the north.
Alternate views into the mineralisation style at McPhillamys
suggests the gold deposit to be either a modified
volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit, or alternatively a
sheared epithermal deposit.
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding of
• This report refers to historical open-file AirTrack drill holes by
Information
the exploration results including a tabulation of the following
Shell and are discussed within the Company's announcement
information for all Material drill holes:
on the 14th April 2020.
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
• All historical Main Ridge Prospect drill holes found within open
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea
file reports are presented in this report. No other drilling is
level in metres) of the drill hole collar
known to exist at the Main Ridge Prospect. Drilling elsewhere
o dip and azimuth of the hole
within the tenure is yet to be compiled as it lies away from the
o down hole length and interception depth
Main Ridge Prospect.
o
hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that
the information is not Material and this exclusion does not
detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent
Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
