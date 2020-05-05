Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  DevEx Resources Limited    DEV   AU000000DEV5

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

(DEV)
DevEx Resources : Ongoing exploration defines gold in rocks at Basin Creek

05/05/2020 | 06:54pm EDT

6th May 2020

More strong gold rock chip results over a +4km strike length at the Basin Creek Copper-Gold Project, NSW

Latest results reinforce an extensive near-surface gold system at the Main Ridge Prospect

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assays of up to 3.1g/t Au returned from new rock chip samples at the Basin Creek Project, NSW - defining an extensive gold system over a strike length of 4km at the Main Ridge Prospect.
  • The latest results build on last month's rock chip assays of up to 8.0g/t Au, providing further confirmation of extensive gold mineralisation.
  • Mineralisation and alteration are consistent with a possible epithermal or high-level porphyry gold system.
  • Additional fieldwork continues to define gold targets for future drilling, in conjunction with the Company's wider Lachlan Fold Belt exploration program.
  • The recently granted Exploration Licence at Basin Creek Project increases DevEx's ground position in the premier Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW to >600km2, alongside the existing Junee and Bogong Projects.

DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to advise that ongoing rock chip sampling and mapping at the Main Ridge Prospect, part of its recently granted, 100%-ownedBasin Creek Copper-GoldProject in NSW, continues to define an extensive 4km long zone of surface gold mineralisation.

The latest results include new rock chip assays of up to 3.1g/t Au (see Figures 1 and 2), building on the significant results reported from reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling in March 2020 over the northern part of the Main Ridge Prospect, where assays of up to 8.0g/t Au were recorded in strongly altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks (see ASX Announcement - 14th April 2020).

Anomalous gold in rock chip samples from both programs show a close association with other elevated pathfinder metals including silver, lead, molybdenum, bismuth and antimony, suggesting the presence of an epithermal or high-level porphyry gold system.

The close association of gold with previous lead-in-soil geochemistry and extensive silica, sericite, clay and potassic (adularia) alteration, further supports the Company's view that the gold system extends over a strike length of more than 4km within altered felsic volcanic and porphyritic rocks (see

www.devexresources.com.au

  1. +61 (0) 8 9322 3990
  1. +61 (0) 8 9322 5800
  1. info@devexresources.com.au

Figure 2). Equally, elevated potassium/thorium ratios in the airborne radiometric data appear to map alteration associated with the gold system (see Figure 3).

The Basin Creek Copper-Gold Project is located within Silurian volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Lachlan Fold Belt, a major geological province which hosts world-classcopper-gold deposits such as Cadia-Ridgeway (Newcrest Mining) and Northparkes (China Molybdenum Co Ltd), as well as several large-scale Silurian age deposits including the McPhillamys Gold Mine (Regis Resources Limited), a +2Moz gold deposit.

The recently granted Basin Creek Exploration Licence is located to the south-west of the Company's Junee Copper-Gold Project and represents a significant addition to DevEx's holding in this highly prospective region (see Figure 4).

Historical Exploration - Highlights

The Main Ridge Prospect was originally explored for base metals by A.O.G Minerals Pty Limited (AOG), Australian Anglo American Ltd (AAA) and Jododex Australia Pty Ltd between 1973 to 1982. This work defined an extensive lead-in-soil anomaly, together with other base metal occurrences within the tenement area.

While extensive soil sampling was undertaken for copper, lead and zinc, samples were rarely analysed for gold given that the focus of exploration at the time was for massive sulphide copper-lead-zinc deposits.

Regional mapping by AAA along the lead anomaly noted that the rocks were mixed argillically altered felsic volcanic and meta sedimentary rocks with numerous quartz "gossan" veins (some chalcedonic). These were seen to be overprinted by extensive silica, sericite and potassic alteration. Limited rock chip sampling for gold by AAA in the southern part of Prospect returned a peak gold assay of 2.75g/t Au.

Between 1985-1987, Shell Company of Australia Limited ("Shell") explored the Main Ridge Prospect for gold, identifying extensive potassic (including adularia) and argillic alteration over the entire length of the prospect. In 1986, Shell drilled eight shallow scout AirTrack holes testing limited parts of the 4km strike length where gold was encountered from their previous rock chip sampling (see Table 2 for summary of drill intercepts).

Although broad spaced, relatively shallow and reconnaissance by design, drilling intersected anomalous gold mineralisation on several traverses including the northernmost traverse, encountering 33m @ 0.5g/t Au (including 6m @ 1.4g/t Au) from 19 metres (see Appendix 2) within an altered felsic porphyry with fine quartz stockworks.

In the north part of the Main Ridge Prospect, a central core of high molybdenum is associated with many of the Company's recent anomalous gold in rock chip samples. The majority of Shell's drilling (Holes 3 to 8) appears to have missed this main zone of gold-molybdenum mineralisation, instead drilling on the eastern edge of the defined system.

No further drilling has been conducted on the Project.

Page | 2

Figure 1: Main Ridge Prospect showing recent Company rock chip results in context with previous exploration highlights. Gold shows a close association with pathfinder metals including lead (Pb), with historical lead-in-soil anomalies and previously mapped sericite and potassic alteration mapping the broader system over 4km. The prospect remains open to the north and south.

Page | 3

Figure 2: Northern part of Main Ridge Prospect where March and April 2020 rock chips returned significant gold results over 1.2km of strike (open to the north and south). Gold shows a close association with pathfinder metals including molybdenum (Mo) and lead (Pb), with historical lead-in-soil anomalies mapping the broader system.

Page | 4

Figure 3: Image showing airborne radiometric data for Potassium/Thorium ratio and its close association with the Main Ridge Gold system. Other large radiometric anomalies to the south east of Main Ridge Prospect require further evaluation in the coming months.

Page | 5

Next Steps

To date, the Company has carried out field reconnaissance exploration mapping and rock chip sampling at the Main Ridge Prospect, defining an extensive gold system. DevEx is now following up these results with further systematic surface soil geochemistry and additional field work to help define shallow gold targets for drilling.

In addition, several other radiometric anomalies (potassium/thorium ratio) to the south-east of the Main Ridge Prospect require further investigation. Historical exploration in these areas also requires further evaluation given the significance of the anomalies identified at the Prospect to date (Figure 3).

Figure 4: Location of the Basin Creek Project, in close proximity to the Junee and Bogong Projects, NSW, within the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

2. Source: Sky Metals Ltd ASX Announcement 10-Feb-20.3. Source: Alkane Resource Ltd ASX Announcement 9-Sept-19

Page | 6

Sample

East

North

Status

Au

Ag

Mo

Pb

Bi

Sb

GDA 94

GDA 94

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

A010351

607104

6085585

O

3.1

4

64

347

2.3

7

A010367

607723

6082912

F

1.9

3

2

118

0.0

4

A010366

607714

6082896

F

1.8

4

3

560

0.5

7

A010352

607083

6085578

O

1.8

23

4

165

0.3

29

A010397

607494

6082583

O

1.8

8

3

2430

0.2

23

A010377

607266

6084769

F

0.9

2

63

1230

0.1

12

A010388

607424

6083758

F

0.8

2

3

44

0.5

14

A010354

607070

6085304

O

0.7

9

10

227

1.8

147

A010387

607426

6083756

F

0.6

1

2

18

0.1

15

A010365

607718

6082882

F

0.6

15

2

596

0.3

17

A010353

607136

6085418

F

0.5

7

133

171

6.8

13

A010394

607514

6082604

F

0.4

1

2

138

0.1

4

A010369

607380

6082634

F

0.4

2

1

129

0.1

4

A010414

607708

6082720

F

0.4

6

26

1920

0.1

10

A010381

607324

6084366

F

0.4

2

2

103

0.1

14

A010372

607425

6082593

F

0.4

4

2

3390

0.1

13

A010362

607526

6082988

F

0.3

0

9

1760

0.4

14

A010382

607304

6084363

F

0.3

4

2

236

0.5

20

A010370

607412

6082594

F

0.2

3

2

341

0.1

5

A010383

607279

6084351

O

0.2

2

5

32

0.0

16

A010359

607076

6085633

O

0.2

1

13

364

0.2

5

A010401

607502

6082452

F

0.1

9

2

797

0.1

15

A010355

607056

6085298

O

0.1

12

8

3900

0.8

48

A010360

607375

6084503

O

0.1

2

3

801

0.3

9

Table 1: Summary of recent Company rock chips +0.1g/t gold. Rock chips are typically from outcrop (O) or loose rock from the general area (F). Gold values have been rounded to 1 decimal place. See Appendix 1 for complete set of recent Company rock chips from Main Ridge Prospect.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brendan Bradley, Managing Director

Nicholas Read

DevEx Resources Limited

Read Corporate

Telephone +61 8 9322 3990

Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474

Page | 7

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The information in this report that relates to Exploration results is based on information compiled by DevEx Resources Limited and reviewed by Mr Brendan Bradley who is the Managing Director of the Company and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bradley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation, the types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Bradley consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Information in this report that relates to previous exploration activities within the Basin Creek Project is extracted from the ASX announcement titled "Extensive zone of gold in rock chips identified at the Basin Creek Copper-Gold Project, NSW" released on 14th April 2020. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Page | 8

Appendix 1

Complete listing of recent Company rock chips from Main Ridge Prospect. Rock chips are typically from outcrop (O) or loose rocks from the local area (F). Gold values have been rounded to 2 decimal places.

Sample

East

North

Status

Au

Ag

Mo

Pb

Bi

Sb

GDA 94

ppm

ppm

GDA 94

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

A010351

607104

6085585

O

3.06

4.5

63.6

347

2.3

7

A010367

607723

6082912

F

1.92

2.6

2.1

118

0.0

4

A010366

607714

6082896

F

1.82

3.8

2.6

560

0.5

7

A010352

607083

6085578

O

1.81

23.2

3.9

165

0.3

29

A010397

607494

6082583

O

1.77

7.8

3.3

2430

0.2

23

A010377

607266

6084769

F

0.90

2.2

63.4

1230

0.1

12

A010388

607424

6083758

F

0.81

1.9

2.6

44

0.5

14

A010354

607070

6085304

O

0.71

8.6

9.9

227

1.8

147

A010387

607426

6083756

F

0.61

0.8

2.4

18

0.1

15

A010365

607718

6082882

F

0.59

15.0

1.8

596

0.3

17

A010353

607136

6085418

F

0.50

6.7

133.0

171

6.8

13

A010394

607514

6082604

F

0.43

1.0

1.8

138

0.1

4

A010369

607380

6082634

F

0.40

1.8

0.9

129

0.1

4

A010414

607708

6082720

F

0.38

5.7

26.3

1920

0.1

10

A010381

607324

6084366

F

0.37

1.6

1.9

103

0.1

14

A010372

607425

6082593

F

0.36

3.7

1.6

3390

0.1

13

A010362

607526

6082988

F

0.33

0.3

9.5

1760

0.4

14

A010382

607304

6084363

F

0.30

4.0

2.4

236

0.5

20

A010370

607412

6082594

F

0.21

3.0

2.2

341

0.1

5

A010383

607279

6084351

O

0.20

1.8

5.3

32

0.0

16

A010359

607076

6085633

O

0.16

0.7

13.3

364

0.2

5

A010401

607502

6082452

F

0.14

9.0

1.8

797

0.1

15

A010355

607056

6085298

O

0.13

11.9

8.4

3900

0.8

48

A010360

607375

6084503

O

0.10

2.0

3.1

801

0.3

9

A010409

607521

6082984

O

0.09

0.41

10.5

57

1.2

7

A010356

606987

6086015

F

0.09

0.26

2.9

27

0.1

2

A010385

607304

6084313

F

0.09

1.17

3.3

71

0.1

13

A010398

607474

6082590

O

0.09

2.97

2.5

417

0.0

6

A010363

607541

6082977

O

0.07

1.14

3.8

72

0.4

5

A010415

607551

6082860

O

0.07

1.08

1.4

489

0.2

6

A010417

607434

6083119

F

0.07

0.31

1.8

58

0.3

9

A010399

607479

6082581

O

0.05

2.57

1.4

975

0.0

5

A010378

607286

6084825

F

0.05

1.31

21.1

266

0.3

7

A010380

607294

6084970

F

0.05

4.68

2.8

658

0.1

13

A010390

607405

6083651

F

0.05

5.07

2.3

97

0.3

17

A010368

607400

6082655

F

0.04

0.7

1.1

80

0.1

5

A010375

607072

6085015

O

0.04

0.83

2.1

23

0.3

11

Page | 9

Sample

East

North

Status

Au

Ag

Mo

Pb

Bi

Sb

GDA 94

GDA 94

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

A010396

607461

6082591

F

0.04

1.41

2.1

317

0.1

4

A010374

607070

6084989

O

0.04

1.5

3.5

31

0.8

18

A010357

607009

6086092

O

0.04

1.3

17.1

28

0.2

8

A010416

607443

6082997

O

0.04

1.06

4.1

221

0.3

5

A010376

607052

6085035

O

0.03

0.25

2.3

15

0.5

10

A010379

607298

6084890

F

0.03

0.79

4.0

117

0.7

8

A010412

607515

6083210

O

0.03

0.3

2.8

168

1.2

9

A010395

607478

6082614

F

0.03

1.4

2.6

32

0.0

3

A010358

607083

6086063

O

0.02

0.21

2.8

14

0.1

3

A010411

607538

6083181

O

0.02

0.52

2.0

26

0.3

13

A010386

607450

6083855

F

0.02

0.53

1.7

72

0.3

12

A010361

607506

6083008

O

0.02

0.6

2.3

67

0.9

17

A010364

607554

6082955

F

0.02

1.08

1.8

68

0.5

6

A010391

607461

6082244

F

0.02

1.58

6.2

74

0.1

8

A010371

607415

6082586

F

0.02

0.12

1.6

19

0.1

3

A010384

607291

6084325

F

0.02

0.63

1.5

27

0.1

13

A010400

607500

6082450

F

0.02

0.41

1.3

146

0.2

4

A010393

607521

6082603

F

0.01

0.17

1.6

11

0.1

3

A010389

607398

6083664

O

0.01

0.37

1.7

37

0.4

7

A010402

607457

6082414

F

0.01

1.77

1.4

1850

0.5

6

A010373

607337

6082600

O

0.01

0.05

1.1

50

0.2

3

A010392

607550

6082219

F

0.01

0.41

1.9

70

0.1

7

A010405

607642

6082014

O

0.01

0.46

0.9

300

0.5

4

A010407

607500

6082035

F

0.00

0.1

1.7

54

0.0

2

A010406

607577

6081984

F

0.00

0.36

1.1

94

0.2

6

A010403

606698

6083345

O

0.00

0.07

2.0

21

0.1

1

A010410

607535

6083031

O

0.00

0.15

1.2

43

0.3

4

A010413

607747

6082732

F

0.00

0.29

1.6

27

0.1

2

A010404

607656

6082046

F

0.00

0.12

0.7

12

0.0

4

A010408

607316

6082206

F

0.00

1.31

1.0

9

0.0

3

Page | 10

Appendix 2. Main Ridge Prospect - JORC 2012 Table

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

Rock chip samples

techniques

chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement

The Company collected 67 rock chip samples from

tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,

reconnaissance mapping of outcrop (O), and float (F)

etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the

samples. The tables in the report denotes what is outcrop,

broad meaning of sampling.

subcrop and float.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

Company rock chip samples attempted to be representative

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

for the general outcrop in the area. Rock samples typically

measurement tools or systems used.

represented multiple chips from the broader outcrop using a

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

hammer to collect the chips.

Material to the Public Report.

Company rock chip samples typically ranged from 0.5kg to

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this

2kg in size.

would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was

Rock chip samples from previous explorers, presented in this

used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised

report, represent point samples taken from outcrop, sub crop

to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

or float. The samples are provided for context to continuation

explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse

of gold within the broader prospect that requires investigation

gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

by the Company. Rock chip samples have been extracted

commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)

from historical plans and digitised following Company

may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

reestablishment of the historical 1976 base line.

Soil Samples

Historical soil sampling techniques are discussed within the

Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020.

Drilling Results

Historical sampling techniques for Shell Company of Australia

Limited ("Shell") drilling is discussed within the Company's

announcement on the 14th April 2020.

Drilling techniques

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer,

Historical drilling techniques for Shell drilling is discussed

rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core

within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020.

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,

by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample

Historical drill sample recovery for Shell drilling is discussed

recovery

recoveries and results assessed.

within the Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and

grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

Company records of the rock chip results were qualitative.

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

The Prospect is at an early stage of exploration and no

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and

Mineral Resource estimation applicable.

metallurgical studies.

Historical drill logging for Shell drilling is discussed within the

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core

Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020.

(or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections

logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all

Company rock chip samples

techniques and

core taken.

sample preparation

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

Rock chip samples were collected in the field as combination

whether sampled wet or dry.

of large chips from outcrop or loose rocks (float) and

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness

combined within the sample bag.

of the sample preparation technique.

Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Adelaide SA.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

Entire samples were crushed and pulverised to 85% passing

stages to maximise representivity of samples.

<75um. Sample preparation is considered appropriate.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative

Rock samples are representative of the immediate area

Page | 11

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

of the in situ material collected, including for instance results

observed unless noted as float (F) which is generally seen as

for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

locally derived. Several chips were usually taken from the

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the

outcrop.

material being sampled.

Four laboratory duplicates were created and analysed with

laboratory standard submitted with analysis.

Sample sizes are appropriate and typically range from 0.5kg

to 2kg.

Shell Airtrack Drilling

Historical sub-sampling techniques and sample preparations

for Shell drilling is discussed within the Company's

announcement on the 14th April 2020.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

Company rock samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories

data and laboratory

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is

in Adelaide SA. Entire samples were crushed and pulverised

tests

considered partial or total.

to 85% passing <75um. Rocks were analysed for the full suite

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

of elements including Ag, As, Ba, Bi, Cr, Cu, In, Mo, Ni, Pb,Sb,

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the

Sn, Te, W, Zn with four acid digest ME-MS61r and with gold

analysis including instrument make and model, reading times,

analysed by Au-AA26 fire assay 50g charge and AA finish.

calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Results are considered to be near total.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards,

Internal laboratory duplicates and standards where included

blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether

with the rock analysis. Acceptable levels of accuracy from

acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision

these rock chips has been established.

have been established.

Shell drill hole samples are discussed within the Company's

announcement on the 14th April 2020

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

Company rock chip samples

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Rock chip samples were collected and submitted by

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

Company personnel/contractors.

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Data was recorded in ticket bocks. Rock chip locations and

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

sample description were entered into an excel spread sheet.

No adjustment to assay data has taken place.

Shell's AirTrack drilling is discussed within the Company's

announcement on the 14th April 2020.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes

No Mineral Resource is being considered in this report.

points

(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and

Company rock chip samples

other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

The Company's rock chip sampling is expected to be accurate

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

to within 4 metres. Mapping and sampling used a hand held

GPS.

The grid system used for rock chip sampling and mapping is

Map Grid of Australia (MGA) GDA94 Zone 55.

Historical Exploration

Historical point rock chip samples and soil geochemistry are

discussed within the Company's announcement on the 14th

April 2020.

Shell's Airtrack Drilling is discussed within the Company's

announcement on the 14th April 2020.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

No Mineral Resource is being considered in this report.

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to

Data spacing for Company and Historical rock chip sampling

establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

is dependent on outcrop and no grid system was used.

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

Soil geochemistry by Australian Anglo American Limited

estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

(1976) ('AAA'), and Jododex Australia Pty Ltd (1981)

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

('Jododex') collected B-horizon soils samples along 50m

intervals on lines 100 to 200 metres apart.

Shell AirTrack collars were not drilled on a consistent grid

spacing and range from 1.4km to 180m apart.

No assay compositing has occurred.

Page | 12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Orientation of data

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

Sampling are rock chips and dependant on outcrop.

in relation to

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is

Shell AirTrack holes are discussed within the Company's

geological structure

known, considering the deposit type.

announcement on the 14th April 2020.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the

Orientations of primary mineralisation is currently unknown.

orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have

introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and

reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Chain of custody for recent rock chip samples were managed

by the Company's personnel and delivered to a courier

company for delivery to ALS Laboratories in Adelaide SA.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques

Samples are rock chips collected during a field trip to site.

and data.

Sample methodology are routine, and no audits or reviews

has taken place.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

The Basin Creek Project represents Exploration Licence

and land tenure

including agreements or material issues with third parties

EL8939 (103 sq km) granted in February 2020 by the New

status

such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

South Wales Planning and Environment, Resources and

native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

Energy Department.

park and environmental settings.

An additional Exploration License Application (ELA) 5946 has

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along

been lodged with the New South Wales Planning and

with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate

Environment, Resources and Energy Department. This

in the area.

Application is currently undergoing assessment.

The Company holds 100% of EL8939 through its wholly

owned subsidiary TRK Resources Pty Ltd.

The majority of EL8939 lies within rural free-hold land

requiring TRK Resources Pty Ltd to enter into formal land

access agreements with individual landowners, prior to any

field activity, as prescribed by New South Wales State Law

including the Mining Act 1992. The Company has rural land

access agreements over the majority of the Main Ridge

Prospect.

EL8939 is considered to be in good standing.

Exploration done by

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other

The company has completed a comprehensive open file

other parties

parties.

review of historical exploration within EL8939 with a focus on

the Main Ridge Prospect. Other prospects within the

tenement still require further review.

The body of this report provides highlights to this historical

exploration with a focus on surface geochemistry including a)

soil geochemistry by AAA and Jododex. Shell carried out

minor soils geochemistry for gold in the centre of the Main

Ridge Prospect away from the lead anomalies b) point rock

chips for gold by previous explorers such as AAA and Shell

and Comet Resources; Companies such as Shell and Comet

also completed continuous rock sampling over 50m intervals.

This sampling is not considered appropriate, nor representing

the 50m sample length given the effects of dilution or

enhancement by inconsistencies in outcrop due to reduced

outcrop by weathering and alteration c) mapping and

observed alteration (including petrology) by these companies

d) and the Shell 1986 Airtrack drilling.

Companies including AOG, AAA, Jododex carried out ground

EM and limited IP in the mid-1970s with a focus for massive

sulphide Pb Zn Cu mineralisation. Besides the age of the

work, these works would be inappropriate for the style of

mineralisation being considered at Main Ridge.

Vulcan Mines Pty Ltd carried out a detailed helimag survey

(Geo Instruments) in 1996 on 100m east west traverses with

a mean terrain clearance of ~60m. The magnetics was

recorded using a Geometrics G833 helium vapour

magnetometer. Radiometric data was recorded using an

Page | 13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Exploranium GR820 spectrometer.

Comet Resources carried out spectral scans on rock chips in

the northern part of the Main Ridge Prospect. Preliminary

review of the data shows a central kaolinite zone with

muscovite dominant mineralogy, surrounded by phengite

alteration. These results require further review.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The Basin Creek Project is located 8km south west of Tumut,

in south-central NSW within the Lachlan Fold Belt. The

licence incorporates the western edge of the Ordovician to

Silurian volcano-sedimentary sequence of the Tumut Trough

with the western edge bounded by the regional metalliferous

Gilmore Suture (Fault Zone). Local geology is described as

comprising volcaniclastic sediments, with zones of extrusive

felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks and porphyry rocks

(ranging from rhyolite, dacite and andesite).

Although explored originally for volcanogenic massive

sulphide type mineralisation (on account of the extensive lead

in soil anomaly) recent explorers indicate the style of gold

mineralisation and associated alteration at Main Ridge

Prospect is indicative of an epithermal or high-level porphyry

type mineralisation style. The noted presence of chalcedonic

veins and adularia alteration supports this view.

Other large Silurian Gold deposits within the Lachlan Fold Belt

include the McPhillamys Gold Deposit further to the north.

Alternate views into the mineralisation style at McPhillamys

suggests the gold deposit to be either a modified

volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit, or alternatively a

sheared epithermal deposit.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of

This report refers to historical open-file AirTrack drill holes by

Information

the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

Shell and are discussed within the Company's announcement

information for all Material drill holes:

on the 14th April 2020.

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

All historical Main Ridge Prospect drill holes found within open

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea

file reports are presented in this report. No other drilling is

level in metres) of the drill hole collar

known to exist at the Main Ridge Prospect. Drilling elsewhere

o dip and azimuth of the hole

within the tenure is yet to be compiled as it lies away from the

o down hole length and interception depth

Main Ridge Prospect.

o

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that

the information is not Material and this exclusion does not

detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data aggregation

In

reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

Details of Shell AirTrack drilling are discussed within the

methods

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg

Company's announcement on the 14th April 2020.

cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material

In reporting of the Company's recent rock chip results no

and should be stated.

weight averaging techniques, maximum or minimum grade

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-

truncations have been applied.

grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the

No metal equivalents are applied.

procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and

some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent

values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting

Company rock chip samples represent the out crop from

between

of Exploration Results.

where they are taken and should be treated as points. Rock

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill

chip assay results are not meant to imply mineralisation

widths and

hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

widths in context to grade.

intercept lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported,

Geological mapping of surface mineralisation identified both

there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole

moderate to steep west dipping structures and geology

length, true width not known').

however outcrop was not of sufficient quality to gain

confidence on overall dip of mineralisation. Many quartz veins

observed were stock works.

The geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the

historical drill holes is not known.

Drill hole intercepts are discussed within the Company's

announcement on the 14th April 2020.

Page | 14

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations

Refer to figures in the body of text.

of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery

being reported These should include, but not be limited to a

plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate

sectional views.

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is

Reporting of the Company's 67 rock chip samples are

not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high

provided in figure 1, figure 2 and Appendix 1 of this report.

grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading

reporting of Exploration Results.

Other substantive

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be

The information presented in this report combines in display

exploration data

reported including (but not limited to): geological

using figures - previous explorers' geological observations,

observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical

alteration and interpretations, lead in soil geochemistry, rock

survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment;

chip samples (points) and drilling.

metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,

Recent outcrop mapping and rock chip sampling is provided

geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

in a figure to provide additional context to results.

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for

To date the Company has only carried out field

lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

reconnaissance exploration on the Main Ridge Prospect.

drilling).

Additional field work is being planned to test the broader

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

potential of the gold system along the entire 4km long trend

extensions, including the main geological interpretations and

in the coming month, including additional rock chip sampling

future drilling areas, provided this information is not

and systematic surface soil geochemistry to help define

commercially sensitive.

shallow gold targets for drilling.

The Company is continuing its review of other prospects at

Basin Creek Project (gold and base metals) over the coming

months.

Page | 15

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 22:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
