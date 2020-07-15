Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

DevEx Resources : Section 708A Cleansing Notice

07/15/2020

16 July 2020

Section 708A(5) Cleansing Notice - Placement

DevEx Resources Limited (DEV or the Company) confirms that the Company has issued 47,590,767 fully paid ordinary shares to professional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of $0.10 per share (Placement Shares). These shares were issued under the first tranche of the placement announced on 8 July 2020.

The Company gives this notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):

  1. the Company issued the Placement Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and;
  3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is excluded information under section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act that has not already been disclosed to investors generally.

Authorised for release on behalf of the Company by:

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

www.devexresources.com.au

DevEx Resources Limited

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia

GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 03:55:02 UTC
