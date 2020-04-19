DevEx Resources : applies for exploration licences in new Julimar Region 0 04/19/2020 | 06:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 20th April 2020 DevEx applies for exploration licences in new Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE region, WA HIGHLIGHTS Three Exploration Licence Applications have been lodged within the Julimar Complex in Western Australia, targeting magmatic palladium-nickel-copper deposits.

palladium-nickel-copper deposits. The potential of the Julimar Complex has recently been highlighted by Chalice Gold Mines Limited's new Ni-Cu-PGE discovery.

Ni-Cu-PGE discovery. The areas covered by the Applications include magnetic anomalies within the Julimar Complex with the potential to host Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.

Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation. Historical exploration data is currently reviewed to focus field exploration activities once access is achieved. DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has secured a strategic position in one of Australia's most exciting new exploration hot-spots by applying for several Exploration Licences within the Julimar Complex in Western Australia. In March 2020, Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX: CHN "Chalice") discovered extensive high-grade palladium and nickel mineralisation at its Julimar Project (refer to Chalice's ASX Announcements - 23 March and 15 April 2020), sparking a resurgence in exploration for magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements (Ni-Cu-PGE) sulphide deposits in this region. DevEx has applied for four tenements totalling 564km2, three of which contain magnetic anomalies within the Julimar Complex (see Figure 1). The Company is reviewing regional magnetic data and open file datasets that cover the application ground to determine areas to focus field investigations once the applications are granted and land access is secured through land-holder liaison. Upon grant and gaining access, DevEx plans to undertake field mapping, surface geochemistry and additional geophysics with the purpose of defining drill targets. The Julimar Complex comprises a series of layered basic/ultramafic intrusions prospective for nickel sulphide related mineralisation, and was recognised following work conducted by Harrison (1984)1. The recent Chalice discovery adds significant support for the overall prospectivity of the Julimar Complex. www.devexresources.com.au +61 (0) 8 9322 3990 +61 (0) 8 9322 5800 info@devexresources.com.au Figure 1. DevEx tenement applications overlying airborne magnetics (RTP) in relation to Chalice Gold Limited's recent high- grade palladium-nickel discovery (ASX: CHN) at the Julimar Project. The outline of the Julimar Complex was interpreted by the Company from information in Harrison (1984)1. DevEx is currently reviewing the prospectivity of multiple magnetic anomalies that lie within the Company's applications. Tenure held by Chalice is shown for context, other companies are not shown. Page | 2 This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board. Brendan Bradley Managing Director For further information, please contact: For media inquiries, please contact: Brendan Bradley, Managing Director Nicholas Read DevEx Resources Limited Read Corporate Telephone +61 8 9322 3990 Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474 REFERENCES Harrison (1984) The mineral potential of layered igneous complexes within the Western Gneiss Terrain. In: Professional papers for 1984 of the Geol Surv of W. A. 19. Gov Printing Office, Perth, pp 37-54 Korsch, R.J., Doublier, M.P., 2015. Major Crustal Boundaries of Australia [Digital Dataset]. Geoscience Australia, Commonwealth of Australia, Canberra. http://www.ga.gov.au COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by DevEx Resources Limited and reviewed by Mr Brendan Bradley who is the Managing Director of the Company and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bradley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation, the types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Bradley consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Page | 3 Appendix 1. Julimar Complex Tenement Applications - JORC 2012 Table Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. techniques chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling techniques • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. recovery recoveries and results assessed. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report silver and techniques and core taken. lead by AAS. sample preparation • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. data and laboratory laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is tests considered partial or total. • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether Page | 4 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. points (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. • Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing and • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation of data • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. in relation to sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is geological structure known, considering the deposit type. • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. and data. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership • The Company has applied for 4 Exploration Licences in the and land tenure including agreements or material issues with third parties name of its wholly owned subsidiary G E Resource Pty Ltd, status such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, covering the area presented within the attached plans and native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national include E70/5363, E70/5364, E70/5365 and E70/5366. park and environmental settings. • The Exploration Licence Applications must progress through • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along the Department of Mines and Petroleum approval process with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate before grant, and there is no certainty that they will be granted in the area. without restrictions or modification. • Approximately 50% of E70/5364 overlies a Class A Reserve in the northern portion of the tenement application, which would either be excised or the Company agree to a " no mining" Clause over the Reserve. Magnetic anomalies of interest within this tenement do not lie within the Class A Reserve. • The application areas cover freehold land, crown land and lands controlled by various regulatory stakeholders in which the Company will be required to enter into access agreements prior to carrying out on-the-ground exploration activities. Exploration done by • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other • The Company is currently carrying out a review of historical other parties parties. exploration over the Application areas. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. • The Company's tenement applications are located within the Western Gneiss Terrain of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton of • southwest Australia. The prospective areas are described in Harrison (1984) as within the "Julimar Complex", a series north-trending magnetic anomalies in the western part of the Jimperding Metamorphic Belt that contains mineralised prospects. The Company has interpreted the outline shape of "Julimar Complex" based on this description. The Complex comprises layered basic/ultramafic intrusions prospective for nickel sulphide related mineralisation. The Chalice Page | 5 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary discovery within the Complex adds significant support for the overall prospectivity of the Complex. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. Information the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data aggregation • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. methods techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. between of Exploration Results. mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill widths and hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. intercept lengths • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations • Refer to figures in the body of text. of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced reporting • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is • No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report. not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other substantive • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be • The information presented in this report displays regional exploration data reported including (but not limited to): geological open file magnetics RTP to provide context to various observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical magnetic anomalies within the region. survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for • The Company is reviewing the regional magnetic data, and lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out open file datasets that cover the Company's applications, to drilling). determine areas to focus field investigations once the • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible applications are granted and land access is secured through extensions, including the main geological interpretations and landholder liaison. future drilling areas, provided this information is not • Upon grant and gaining access, DevEx plans to undertake commercially sensitive. field mapping, surface geochemistry and additional geophysics before drilling targets indentified. Page | 6 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2020 22:55:00 UTC 0 Latest news on DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED 06:56p DEVEX RESOURCES : applies for exploration licences in new Julimar Region PU 04/13 DEVEX RESOURCES : Extensive zone of gold in rock chips - Basin Creek, NSW PU 04/05 DEVEX RESOURCES : NSW Government Co-Funding for Junee PU 2018 DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B Bradley PU 2018 DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder PU 2018 DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Hacker PU 2018 DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B Jones PU 2018 DEVEX RESOURCES LTD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 12 FA 2018 DEVEX RESOURCES : Commencement of Post-Consolidation Trading PU 2018 DEVEX RESOURCES : Appendix 3B - Unlisted Options PU