DevEx Resources : applies for exploration licences in new Julimar Region
04/19/2020 | 06:56pm EDT
20th April 2020
DevEx applies for exploration licences in new
Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE region, WA
HIGHLIGHTS
Three Exploration Licence Applications have been lodged within the Julimar Complex in Western Australia, targeting magmatic palladium-nickel-copper deposits.
The potential of the Julimar Complex has recently been highlighted by Chalice Gold Mines Limited's new Ni-Cu-PGE discovery.
The areas covered by the Applications include magnetic anomalies within the Julimar Complex with the potential to host Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.
Historical exploration data is currently reviewed to focus field exploration activities once access is achieved.
DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has secured a strategic position in one of Australia's most exciting new exploration hot-spots by applying for several Exploration Licences within the Julimar Complex in Western Australia.
In March 2020, Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX: CHN "Chalice") discovered extensive high-grade palladium and nickel mineralisation at its Julimar Project (refer to Chalice's ASX Announcements - 23 March and 15 April 2020), sparking a resurgence in exploration for magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements (Ni-Cu-PGE) sulphide deposits in this region.
DevEx has applied for four tenements totalling 564km2, three of which contain magnetic anomalies within the Julimar Complex (see Figure 1).
The Company is reviewing regional magnetic data and open file datasets that cover the application ground to determine areas to focus field investigations once the applications are granted and land access is secured through land-holder liaison.
Upon grant and gaining access, DevEx plans to undertake field mapping, surface geochemistry and additional geophysics with the purpose of defining drill targets.
The Julimar Complex comprises a series of layered basic/ultramafic intrusions prospective for nickel sulphide related mineralisation, and was recognised following work conducted by Harrison (1984)1. The recent Chalice discovery adds significant support for the overall prospectivity of the Julimar Complex.
Figure 1. DevEx tenement applications overlying airborne magnetics (RTP) in relation to Chalice Gold Limited's recent high- grade palladium-nickel discovery (ASX: CHN) at the Julimar Project. The outline of the Julimar Complex was interpreted by the Company from information in Harrison (1984)1. DevEx is currently reviewing the prospectivity of multiple magnetic anomalies that lie within the Company's applications. Tenure held by Chalice is shown for context, other companies are not shown.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
