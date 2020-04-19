DevEx Resources : applies for exploration licences in new Julimar Region

Log in
20th April 2020

DevEx applies for exploration licences in new

Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE region, WA

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Three Exploration Licence Applications have been lodged within the Julimar Complex in Western Australia, targeting magmatic palladium-nickel-copper deposits.
  • The potential of the Julimar Complex has recently been highlighted by Chalice Gold Mines Limited's new Ni-Cu-PGE discovery.
  • The areas covered by the Applications include magnetic anomalies within the Julimar Complex with the potential to host Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.
  • Historical exploration data is currently reviewed to focus field exploration activities once access is achieved.

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has secured a strategic position in one of Australia's most exciting new exploration hot-spots by applying for several Exploration Licences within the Julimar Complex in Western Australia.

In March 2020, Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX: CHN "Chalice") discovered extensive high-grade palladium and nickel mineralisation at its Julimar Project (refer to Chalice's ASX Announcements - 23 March and 15 April 2020), sparking a resurgence in exploration for magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements (Ni-Cu-PGE) sulphide deposits in this region.

DevEx has applied for four tenements totalling 564km2, three of which contain magnetic anomalies within the Julimar Complex (see Figure 1).

The Company is reviewing regional magnetic data and open file datasets that cover the application ground to determine areas to focus field investigations once the applications are granted and land access is secured through land-holder liaison.

Upon grant and gaining access, DevEx plans to undertake field mapping, surface geochemistry and additional geophysics with the purpose of defining drill targets.

The Julimar Complex comprises a series of layered basic/ultramafic intrusions prospective for nickel sulphide related mineralisation, and was recognised following work conducted by Harrison (1984)1. The recent Chalice discovery adds significant support for the overall prospectivity of the Julimar Complex.

Figure 1. DevEx tenement applications overlying airborne magnetics (RTP) in relation to Chalice Gold Limited's recent high- grade palladium-nickel discovery (ASX: CHN) at the Julimar Project. The outline of the Julimar Complex was interpreted by the Company from information in Harrison (1984)1. DevEx is currently reviewing the prospectivity of multiple magnetic anomalies that lie within the Company's applications. Tenure held by Chalice is shown for context, other companies are not shown.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brendan Bradley, Managing Director

Nicholas Read

DevEx Resources Limited

Read Corporate

Telephone +61 8 9322 3990

Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474

REFERENCES

  1. Harrison (1984) The mineral potential of layered igneous complexes within the Western Gneiss Terrain. In: Professional papers for 1984 of the Geol Surv of W. A. 19. Gov Printing Office, Perth, pp 37-54
  2. Korsch, R.J., Doublier, M.P., 2015. Major Crustal Boundaries of Australia [Digital Dataset]. Geoscience Australia, Commonwealth of Australia, Canberra. http://www.ga.gov.au

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by DevEx Resources Limited and reviewed by Mr Brendan Bradley who is the Managing Director of the Company and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bradley has sufficient experience that is relevant to the styles of mineralisation, the types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Bradley consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Appendix 1. Julimar Complex Tenement Applications - JORC 2012 Table

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

techniques

chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement

tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,

etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this

would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was

used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised

to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse

gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)

may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling techniques

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer,

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,

by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

recovery

recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and

grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core

(or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections

logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report silver and

techniques and

core taken.

lead by AAS.

sample preparation

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness

of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative

of the in situ material collected, including for instance results

for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the

material being sampled.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

data and laboratory

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is

tests

considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the

analysis including instrument make and model, reading times,

calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards,

blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision

have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

points

(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and

other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to

establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Orientation of data

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

in relation to

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is

geological structure

known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the

orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have

introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and

reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

and data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

The Company has applied for 4 Exploration Licences in the

and land tenure

including agreements or material issues with third parties

name of its wholly owned subsidiary G E Resource Pty Ltd,

status

such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

covering the area presented within the attached plans and

native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

include E70/5363, E70/5364, E70/5365 and E70/5366.

park and environmental settings.

The Exploration Licence Applications must progress through

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along

the Department of Mines and Petroleum approval process

with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate

before grant, and there is no certainty that they will be granted

in the area.

without restrictions or modification.

Approximately 50% of E70/5364 overlies a Class A Reserve

in the northern portion of the tenement application, which

would either be excised or the Company agree to a " no

mining" Clause over the Reserve. Magnetic anomalies of

interest within this tenement do not lie within the Class A

Reserve.

The application areas cover freehold land, crown land and

lands controlled by various regulatory stakeholders in which

the Company will be required to enter into access agreements

prior to carrying out on-the-ground exploration activities.

Exploration done by

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other

The Company is currently carrying out a review of historical

other parties

parties.

exploration over the Application areas.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The Company's tenement applications are located within the

Western Gneiss Terrain of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton of

southwest Australia.

The prospective areas are described in Harrison (1984) as

within the "Julimar Complex", a series north-trending

magnetic anomalies in the western part of the Jimperding

Metamorphic Belt that contains mineralised prospects. The

Company has interpreted the outline shape of "Julimar

Complex" based on this description. The Complex

comprises layered basic/ultramafic intrusions prospective for

nickel sulphide related mineralisation. The Chalice

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

discovery within the Complex adds significant support for the

overall prospectivity of the Complex.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

Information

the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea

level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that

the information is not Material and this exclusion does not

detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data aggregation

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

methods

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg

cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material

and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high

grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the

procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and

some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent

values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

between

of Exploration Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill

widths and

hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

intercept lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported,

there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole

length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations

Refer to figures in the body of text.

of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery

being reported These should include, but not be limited to a

plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate

sectional views.

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is

No drilling or sampling is discussed in this report.

not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high

grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading

reporting of Exploration Results.

Other substantive

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be

The information presented in this report displays regional

exploration data

reported including (but not limited to): geological

open file magnetics RTP to provide context to various

observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical

magnetic anomalies within the region.

survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment;

metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for

The Company is reviewing the regional magnetic data, and

lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

open file datasets that cover the Company's applications, to

drilling).

determine areas to focus field investigations once the

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

applications are granted and land access is secured through

extensions, including the main geological interpretations and

landholder liaison.

future drilling areas, provided this information is not

Upon grant and gaining access, DevEx plans to undertake

commercially sensitive.

field mapping, surface geochemistry and additional

geophysics before drilling targets indentified.

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2020 22:55:00 UTC
