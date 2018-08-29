Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD (DEV)
Devex Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Hacker

08/29/2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 74 009 799 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard Hacker

Date of last notice

31 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Richard Keith Hacker and Mrs Susan Corlette Hacker ATF the Emerald Super Fund - Mr Hacker is a member of the Emerald Super Fund.

Scythe Investments Pty Ltd ATF the Hacker Family Trust - Mr Hacker is a beneficiary of the Hacker Family Trust and a Director of Scythe Investments Pty Ltd.

Date of change

24 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect Interest:

1) Emerald Super Fund: 7,421,575 fully paid ordinary shares

3,000,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 2.5 cents.

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Indirect Interest:

1) Emerald Super Fund: 900,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$5,400

No. of securities held after change

Indirect Interest:

1) Emerald Super Fund: 8,021,575 fully paid ordinary shares

2) Hacker Family Trust: 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

3,000,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 2.5 cents.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market trades.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 22:36:04 UTC
