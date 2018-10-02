Devex Resources : Proposed issue of Unlisted Options

2 October 2018

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 3990

F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

E: info@devexresources.com.au W: www.devexresources.com.au

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir

Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options

Devex Resources Limited (ASX: DEV) ('DevEx Resources' or the 'Company') advises that the Board has resolved to issue a total of 58,200,000 unlisted options to directors and an employee of the Company under the terms and conditions of the DevEx Resources Employee Securities Incentive Scheme.

The issue of options to directors, is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting in November 2018. The Company provides the following information in relation to the proposed issue:

Series 1 Series 2 Number proposed to be issued to Directors (subject to shareholder approval) 36,000,000 18,000,000 Number to be issued to an employee - 4,200,000 Principle terms The unlisted Share Options will be issued under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Scheme. The unlisted Share Options will be issued under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Scheme. Exercise price 0.833 cents 0.833 cents Vesting 12,000,000 - Immediately 12,000,000 - 12 months 12,000,000 - 24 months Immediately Expiry date 30 November 2021 30 November 2021

The exercise price represents a premium of 53.4% to the Company's closing 5 day volume weighted average price ('VWAP') of 0.543 cents prior to 1 October 2018.

Yours faithfully

Kym Verheyen Company Secretary

DevEx Resources Limited ABN: 74 009 799 553 Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia

GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001