DEVEX RESOURCES LTD (DEV)
Devex Resources : Proposed issue of Unlisted Options

10/02/2018 | 08:27am CEST

2 October 2018

T: +61 (0) 8 9322 3990

F: +61 (0) 8 9322 5800

E: info@devexresources.com.au W: www.devexresources.com.au

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir

Proposed Issue of Unlisted Options

Devex Resources Limited (ASX: DEV) ('DevEx Resources' or the 'Company') advises that the Board has resolved to issue a total of 58,200,000 unlisted options to directors and an employee of the Company under the terms and conditions of the DevEx Resources Employee Securities Incentive Scheme.

The issue of options to directors, is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting in November 2018. The Company provides the following information in relation to the proposed issue:

Series 1

Series 2

Number proposed to be issued to Directors (subject to shareholder approval)

36,000,000

18,000,000

Number to be issued to an employee

-

4,200,000

Principle terms

The unlisted Share Options will be issued under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Scheme.

The unlisted Share Options will be issued under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Scheme.

Exercise price

0.833 cents

0.833 cents

Vesting

12,000,000 - Immediately 12,000,000 - 12 months 12,000,000 - 24 months

Immediately

Expiry date

30 November 2021

30 November 2021

The exercise price represents a premium of 53.4% to the Company's closing 5 day volume weighted average price ('VWAP') of 0.543 cents prior to 1 October 2018.

Yours faithfully

Kym Verheyen Company Secretary

DevEx Resources Limited ABN: 74 009 799 553 Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia

GPO Box 2890, Perth WA 6001

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 06:26:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Bradley Managing Director & Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Executive Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Non-Executive Director
Bryn Llywelyn Jones Non-Executive Director
Kym Verheyen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD-47.86%0
CAMECO CORP26.87%4 537
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)-7.09%3 574
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%3 571
DENISON MINES CORP23.19%364
