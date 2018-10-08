Devex Resources : Share Consolidation

8 October 2018

Share Consolidation

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV; "the Company") intends to undertake a consolidation of securities on the basis of 12 existing shares for 1 new share (12:1), subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in November 2018.

The consolidation has been proposed to reduce the number of shares on issue to approximately 92 million, creating a more efficient capital structure.

Further details of the proposed consolidation will be provided in the Company's notice of meeting for the upcoming AGM to be released shortly.

