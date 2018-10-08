Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Devex Resources Ltd    DEV   AU000000DEV5

DEVEX RESOURCES LTD (DEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Devex Resources : Share Consolidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 03:58am CEST

8 October 2018

Share Consolidation

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV; "the Company") intends to undertake a consolidation of securities on the basis of 12 existing shares for 1 new share (12:1), subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in November 2018.

The consolidation has been proposed to reduce the number of shares on issue to approximately 92 million, creating a more efficient capital structure.

Further details of the proposed consolidation will be provided in the Company's notice of meeting for the upcoming AGM to be released shortly.

Brendan Bradley Managing DirectorFor further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brendan Bradley, Managing Director DevEx Resources Limited Telephone +61 8 9322 3990

Nicholas Read

Read Corporate

Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 01:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEVEX RESOURCES LTD
03:58aDEVEX RESOURCES : Share Consolidation
PU
10/02DEVEX RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Unlisted Options
PU
09/17DEVEX RESOURCES : Uranium-copper-gold drill target defined at West Arnhem
AQ
08/29DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder
PU
08/29DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Hacker
PU
07/31DEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Hacker
PU
07/26DevEx Resources Limited - Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2..
AQ
07/03DEVEX RESOURCES : JMEI - Successful application for 2018/2019
PU
06/25DEVEX RESOURCES : Issue of Rights Issue Shortfall Shares
AQ
06/18DEVEX RESOURCES : Amended Change of Director's Interest Notice - B Jones
PU
More news
Chart DEVEX RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Devex Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Bradley Managing Director & Director
Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder Executive Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Non-Executive Director
Bryn Llywelyn Jones Non-Executive Director
Kym Verheyen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD-47.86%0
CAMECO CORP35.75%4 787
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)-5.91%3 468
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%3 362
DENISON MINES CORP23.19%367
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD-42.16%108
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.