Devex Resources : Appendix 3B

Part 1 - All issues
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
2Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
26,410,038 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) pursuant to a non-renounceable pro- rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer)
3
Principal
terms
of
the
Fully paid ordinary shares
+securities
(e.g. if
options,
exercise price and expiry date; if
partly
paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding
and
due
dates
for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
4Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
∙the date from which they do
∙the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
∙the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
$0.04 per share
Funds will be used for exploration activities on the Company's existing projects (including a drilling program at the West Arnhem-NabarlekUranium-Copper-Gold Project), as well as for general working capital and costs associated with the Entitlement Offer.
No
N/A
6c Number of +securities issued N/A
without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non‐cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
N/A
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
20 May 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the
applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8
Number
and +class
of
all
Number
+Class
132,050,189
Fully Paid Ordinary
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
Shares
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
9Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
Unlisted Options
Exercise
Expiry
Price
1,650,002
$0.30
30.11.2021
166,667
$0.30
09.09.2021
5,016,667
$0.10
30.11.2021
N/A
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11Is security holder approvalNo required?
12Is the issue renounceable or non‐ renounceable?
13Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
15+Record date to determine entitlements
16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Non-renounceable
1 New Share for every 4 existing shares held on the Record Date
Fully paid ordinary shares
18 April 2019
No
17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Rounded up to the nearest whole number
All countries other than Australia and New Zealand
19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
20Names of any underwriters
21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
22Names of any brokers to the issue
23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
5pm (WST) on 13 May 2019
N/A
N/A
Bell Potter Securities Limited
2% management fee and 3% selling fee on gross amount raised in relation to shortfall under the Entitlement Offer
N/A
25If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
26Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
27If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
N/A
26 April 2019
15 April 2019
28
Date rights trading will begin (if
N/A
applicable)
29Date rights trading will end (ifN/A applicable)
30How do security holders sellN/A their entitlements in full through
a broker?
31
How do security holders sell part
N/A
of their entitlements through a
broker and accept for the
balance?
