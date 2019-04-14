Devex Resources : Appendix 3B

Log in
04/14/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

DevEx Resources Limited

ABN

74 009 799 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares

26,410,038 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) pursuant to a non-renounceable pro- rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer)

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid ordinary shares

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

$0.04 per share

Funds will be used for exploration activities on the Company's existing projects (including a drilling program at the West Arnhem-NabarlekUranium-Copper-Gold Project), as well as for general working capital and costs associated with the Entitlement Offer.

No

N/A

6c Number of +securities issued N/A

without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued N/A

with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6e Number of +securities issued N/A

with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non‐cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

20 May 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number

and +class

of

all

Number

+Class

132,050,189

Fully Paid Ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

Shares

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

Unlisted Options

Exercise

Expiry

Price

1,650,002

$0.30

30.11.2021

166,667

$0.30

09.09.2021

5,016,667

$0.10

30.11.2021

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval No required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non‐ renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15+Record date to determine entitlements

16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

Non-renounceable

1 New Share for every 4 existing shares held on the Record Date

Fully paid ordinary shares

18 April 2019

No

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Rounded up to the nearest whole number

All countries other than Australia and New Zealand

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

20Names of any underwriters

21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22Names of any brokers to the issue

23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

5pm (WST) on 13 May 2019

N/A

N/A

Bell Potter Securities Limited

2% management fee and 3% selling fee on gross amount raised in relation to shortfall under the Entitlement Offer

N/A

25If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

27If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

N/A

26 April 2019

15 April 2019

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

29Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)

30How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through

a broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 23:07:04 UTC
