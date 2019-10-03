Log in
DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
10/03DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/03DEVEX RESOURCES : Section 708 Clearance
PU
10/03DEVEX RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
Devex Resources : Appendix 3B

10/03/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

DevEx Resources Limited

ABN

74 009 799 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

The Company issued 19,957,985 new fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) pursuant to a placement to professional investors announced on 30 September 2019 (Placement)

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4

5

6

6a

6b

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

$0.08 per share

Funds will be used for exploration activities on the Company's existing projects, as well as for general working capital and issue costs.

No

N/A

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6e

Number of +securities issued

N/A

with security holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

6i

7

Number of +securities issued N/A under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non‐cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

4 October 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Number+Class

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

8

Number

and +class

of

all

153,008,558

Fully Paid Ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

Shares

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

Unlisted Options

Exercise

Expiry

Price

1,650,002

$0.30

30.11.2021

166,667

$0.30

09.09.2021

5,016,667

$0.10

30.11.2021

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non‐ renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

N/A

N/A

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

  1. +Record date to determine entitlements
  2. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

  1. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
    Cross reference: rule 7.7.
  2. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  3. Names of any underwriters
  4. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  5. Names of any brokers to the issue
  6. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  7. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  8. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  9. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

27 If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise,

the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 03:16:03 UTC
