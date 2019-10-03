Devex Resources : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
3
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
The Company issued 19,957,985 new fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) pursuant to a placement to professional investors announced on 30 September 2019 (Placement)
Fully paid ordinary shares
4
5
6
6a
6b
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
$0.08 per share
Funds will be used for exploration activities on the Company's existing projects, as well as for general working capital and issue costs.
No
N/A
6c
6d
Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued
N/A
with security holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
6h
6i
7
Number of +securities issued N/A under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non‐cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining
N/A
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
+Issue dates
4 October 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the
applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Number+Class
8
Number
and +class
of
all
153,008,558
Fully Paid Ordinary
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
Shares
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
Unlisted Options
Exercise
Expiry
Price
1,650,002
$0.30
30.11.2021
166,667
$0.30
09.09.2021
5,016,667
$0.10
30.11.2021
N/A
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval N/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or non‐ renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
N/A
N/A
14
+Class of +securities to which the
N/A
offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
N/A
N/A
17 Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
27 If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise,
the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
28
Date rights trading will begin (if
N/A
applicable)
29 Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
