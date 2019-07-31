Devex Resources : Bogong Project Update

1 August 2019 Porphyry-hostedcopper-gold targets identified in maiden exploration program at Bogong Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW Potential for substantial copper-gold discovery enhanced by reconnaissance fieldwork Highlights Assays of up to 10% Cu and 0.47g/t Au, associated with a porphyry intrusive, returned from recent rock chip sampling and mapping at the 100%-owned Bogong Project.

100%-owned Bogong Project. These new results indicate that previously reported copper intercepts from historical drilling are also associated with the same porphyry, further supporting the potential for a substantial copper-gold discovery at Bogong. Better intercepts include: o 54.9 metres @ 1.06% copper from 6.1 metres in hole 16; o 9.2 metres @ 2.02% copper from 39.6 metres in hole 17; and o 18.3 metres @ 0.91% copper from 15.2 metres in hole 6. Combined exploration data indicates an open-endedcopper-gold system extending over more than 500m of strike and ~100m in width which has not been followed up with modern day geophysics or further drilling.

Combined exploration data indicates an open-endedcopper-gold system extending over more than 500m of strike and ~100m in width which has not been followed up with modern day geophysics or further drilling. Planning underway for ground IP geophysics to assist with drill targeting over this highly prospective area. DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has identified significant copper sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) associated with a porphyry intrusion during its maiden reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling program at the 100%-ownedBogong Copper-GoldProject, New South Wales. The Company has made a strong start to the Bogong exploration campaign, with rock chip results from both outcrop and historical shafts returning individual values of up to 10% copper and 0.47g/t gold with mineralisation extending over 500 metres of strike (see Figure 1 and Table 1). The Bogong Project is located within the Lachlan Fold Belt, a major geological province which hosts the world-class copper deposits Cadia-Ridgeway (Newcrest Mining) and Northparkes (China Molybdenum Co Ltd).

DevEx has completed preliminary field mapping and rock chip sampling in the area surrounding the historical Bogong Copper Mine which is part of a corridor prospective for copper-gold mineralisation within the Project area. Sampling of historical workings and minor outcrop identified fresh chalcopyrite and bornite (see Figure 1 and 2) occurring as both veins and disseminated within the matrix of the feldspar porphyry. Adjacent to the western side of this porphyry, within the prospective corridor, a series of intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks and sediments also comprise disseminated and veined chalcopyrite and bornite and may overlie a broader intrusive system. The Company's mapping and rock chip results, combined with historical soil geochemistry, points to an open-ended copper system extending over more than 500m of strike and approximately 100m in width (see Figure 1). Figure 1: June 2019 outcrop mapping and rock chip sampling from Bogong Prospect underlain by historical copper in soil geochemistry by AOG Minerals. Page | 2

Figure 2: Summary of significant copper drill-hole intercepts and copper in soil anomalies as previously reported by AOG Minerals. Copper intercepts are reported as down hole lengths as true widths are not known. New Results Validate Historical Data DevEx previously announced that a review of historical percussion drilling by A.O.G. Minerals Pty Ltd ('AOG Minerals') in 1974 identified significant near-surface copper mineralisation including (see Figure 3): 54.9 metres @ 1.06% copper from 6.1 metres in hole 16; 9.2 metres @ 2.02% copper from 39.6 metres in hole 17; and o 18.3 metres @ 0.91% copper from 15.2 metres in hole 6. The Company considers that the Bogong Project is largely untested for economic deposits of copper and gold mineralisation. The broad widths of mineralisation intersected historically, and the association with a porphyry host rock, are all seen as positive indicators for the potential for a significant copper system. Other holes within the prospective corridor are viewed as only a partial test of the prospective system, some of which contain anomalous copper (>0.1% Cu) at the bottom of the hole. Several of the southern holes targeting historical workings have not drilled over peak copper in soil anomalies. Refer to the Company's ASX Announcement on the 22 May 2018 for further details. DevEx plans to undertake an Induced Polarisation surveys to map potential sub-surface copper sulphides below and along strike from the historical drill-hole intercepts. Page | 3

Figure 3: Summary cross-section of drilling by AOG Minerals (see Company ASX Announcement on 22nd May 2018). Copper intercepts are reported as down-hole lengths as true widths are not known. Copper mineralisation comprising chalcopyrite and bornite is associated with a feldspar porphyry. See Figure 1 for location. Next Steps As a result of these positive findings, the Company is now planning an extended geological mapping and surface geochemistry campaign surrounding the Bogong copper workings. Additional field investigation is also planned for nearby historical copper-in-soil geochemistry, identified further to the north and west. This fieldwork will form part of a larger project-scale campaign, with additional sampling and a maiden ground IP geophysics designed to assist with the definition of drill targets during the September quarter. Brendan Bradley Managing Director For further information, please contact: Brendan Bradley, Managing Director DevEx Resources Limited Telephone +61 8 9322 3990 For media inquiries, please contact: Nicholas Read Read Corporate Investor Relations Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474 Page | 4

Examples of Chalcopyrite Examples of Bornite Figure 4A and 4B: Photo of copper sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) within feldspar porphyry outcrop near the historical Bogong copper workings - Chalcopyrite (yellow sulphide) and bornite (brassy colour) are disseminated throughout the rock. Photo A is shown in the field. Photo B shows the same rock sawn in half and polished. Examples of Bornite Examples of Chalcopyrite Page | 5

