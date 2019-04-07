Devex Resources : Cancellation of unlisted options

8 April 2019
Cancellation of Unlisted Options
DevEx Resources Limited (DEV or the Company) advises that the following unlisted options have been cancelled:
|
Number:
|
416,667
|
Exercise Price:
|
$0.36
|
Expiry Date:
|
8 December 2019
|
and
|
|
Number:
|
416,667
|
Exercise Price:
|
$0.60
|
Expiry Date:
|
8 December 2019
Rebecca Broughton
Company Secretary
