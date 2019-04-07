Log in
Devex Resources : Cancellation of unlisted options

04/07/2019 | 10:48pm EDT

8 April 2019

Cancellation of Unlisted Options

DevEx Resources Limited (DEV or the Company) advises that the following unlisted options have been cancelled:

Number:

416,667

Exercise Price:

$0.36

Expiry Date:

8 December 2019

and

Number:

416,667

Exercise Price:

$0.60

Expiry Date:

8 December 2019

Rebecca Broughton

Company Secretary

www.devexresources.com.au

T:

+61 (0) 8 9322 3990

DevEx Resources Limited

F:

+61 (0) 8 9322 5800

Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005,

E:

info@devexresources.com.au

Australia

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 02:47:19 UTC
