Devex Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

11/21/2019 | 12:01am EST

605 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

009 799 553

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

CALM HOLDINGS PTY LTD ATF THE CLIFTON SUPER FUND

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

009 236 551

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

21/11/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

23/03/2017

The previous notice was dated

23/03/2017

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's voted

change

relevant interest

given in relation

number of securities

affected

changed

to change (5)

affected

See

Annexure A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Calm Holdings Pty Ltd ATF The Clifton Super Fund

2 Lillian Street, Cottesloe WA 6010

Signature

print name Timothy Clifton

Director of Calm Holdings Pty Ltd

sign here

date

21/11/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person

Nature of change (4)

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's

change

whose

given in

number of

voted

relevant

relation to

securities

affected

interest

change (5)

affected

changed

Calm

Holdings Pty

500,000 fully paid

17/10/2017

Ltd ATF The

Placement

$60,000

500,000

ordinary Shares

Clifton Super

Fund

Calm

Relevant interests' voting power

reduced due to the issue of 4,750,000

3,280,805 fully

Holdings Pty

fully paid ordinary shares by the

17/10/2017

Ltd ATF The

N/A

paid ordinary

N/A

Company

Clifton Super

shares

Fund

Calm

Holdings Pty

1,041,667 fully

13/02/2018

Ltd ATF The

Rights Issue

$100,000

paid ordinary

1,041,667

Clifton Super

shares

Fund

Calm

Relevant interests' voting power

reduced due to the issue of

4,322,472 fully

Holdings Pty

14,343,220 fully paid ordinary shares

13/02/2018

Ltd ATF The

N/A

paid ordinary

N/A

by the Company

Clifton Super

shares

Fund

Calm

Holdings Pty

1,000,000 fully

15/06/2018

Ltd ATF The

Rights Issue

$60,000

paid ordinary

1,000,000

Clifton Super

shares

Fund

Calm

Relevant interests' voting power

reduced due to the issue of

5,322,472 fully

Holdings Pty

17,083,671 fully paid ordinary shares

15/06/2018

Ltd ATF The

N/A

paid ordinary

N/A

by the Company

Clifton Super

shares

Fund

Calm

Holdings Pty

2,162,926 fully

20/05/2019

Ltd ATF The

Rights Issue

$86,517

paid ordinary

2,162,926

Clifton Super

shares

Fund

Calm

Relevant interests' voting power

Holdings Pty

reduced due to the issue of

7,485,398 fully

Ltd ATF The

26,410,422 fully paid ordinary shares

20/05/2019

N/A

paid ordinary

N/A

Clifton Super

by the Company

shares

Fund

Calm

Relevant interests' voting power

Holdings Pty

reduced due to the issue of 1,000,000

7,485,398 fully

Ltd ATF The

fully paid ordinary shares by the

21/05/2019

N/A

paid ordinary

N/A

Clifton Super

Company

shares

Fund

Calm

Holdings Pty

514,602 fully paid

28/05/2019

Ltd ATF The

On market purchase

514,602

ordinary shares

Clifton Super

Fund

Calm

Holdings Pty

249,475 fully paid

04/10/2019

Ltd ATF The

Placement

$19,958

249,475

ordinary shares

Clifton Super

Fund

Calm

Holdings Pty

375,525 fully paid

21/11/2019

Ltd ATF The

Placement

$30,042

375,525

ordinary shares

Clifton Super

Fund

Calm

Dilution of relevant interests' voting

Holdings Pty

power reduced due to the issue of

8,625,000 fully

Ltd ATF The

37,354,515 fully paid ordinary shares

21/11/2019

N/A

paid ordinary

N/A

Clifton Super

by the Company

shares

Fund

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 05:00:04 UTC
