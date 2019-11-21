Devex Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
11/21/2019 | 12:01am EST
605 page 1/2 15 July 2001
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
009 799 553
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
CALM HOLDINGS PTY LTD ATF THE CLIFTON SUPER FUND
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
009 236 551
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
21/11/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
23/03/2017
The previous notice was dated
23/03/2017
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (4)
Consideration
Class (6) and
Person's voted
change
relevant interest
given in relation
number of securities
affected
changed
to change (5)
affected
See
Annexure A
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Calm Holdings Pty Ltd ATF The Clifton Super Fund
2 Lillian Street, Cottesloe WA 6010
Signature
print name Timothy Clifton
Director of Calm Holdings Pty Ltd
sign here
date
21/11/2019
