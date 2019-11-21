Devex Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

605 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN 009 799 553 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name CALM HOLDINGS PTY LTD ATF THE CLIFTON SUPER FUND ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 009 236 551

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 21/11/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 23/03/2017 The previous notice was dated 23/03/2017

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (4) Consideration Class (6) and Person's voted change relevant interest given in relation number of securities affected changed to change (5) affected See Annexure A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Calm Holdings Pty Ltd ATF The Clifton Super Fund 2 Lillian Street, Cottesloe WA 6010

Signature