DEVEX RESOURCES LTD

(DEV)
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
10/03DEVEX RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/03DEVEX RESOURCES : Section 708 Clearance
PU
10/03DEVEX RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
Devex Resources : Change in substantial holding

10/03/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

009 799 553

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Timothy R B Goyder

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

04/10/2019

16/09/2019

16/09/2019

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully Paid Ordinary

34,769,157

26.13

34,769,157

22.72

Shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities

affected

changed

affected

See

Annexure

A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and

Person's votes

interest

securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

number of

(8)

securities

Timothy R B

Timothy R B

Timothy R B

Direct

29,415,736

fully paid

29,415,736

Goyder

Goyder

Goyder

investment

ordinary

shares

604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001

Plato

Plato

Plato

Indirect

4,259,671

4,259,671

Prospecting

Prospecting

Prospecting

investment

fully paid

Pty Ltd ATF

Pty Ltd ATF

Pty Ltd ATF

Timothy Goyder

ordinary

TRB Goyder

TRB Goyder

TRB Goyder

shares

Superannuation

Superannuation

Superannuation

is the sole

Fund

Fund

Fund

Director and

Shareholder

of Plato

Prospecting

Pty Ltd and a

member of the

TRB Goyder

Superannuation

Fund.

Linda Sullivan

Linda Sullivan

Linda Sullivan

Indirect

781,250

781,250

interest held

fully paid

- Linda

ordinary

Sullivan is

shares

the wife of

Timothy

Equity

Equity

Goyder

312,500

312,500

Trustees

Trustees

fully paid

Superannuation

Superannuation

ordinaruy

Limited <>

Limited <>

shares

Super - L

Super - L

Sullivan>

Sullivan>

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Timothy R B Goyder,

PO Box 1116 West Perth WA 6872

Plato Prospecting Pty

Ltd and Lotaka Pty Ltd

Linda Sullivan and

C/- PO Box 1116 West Perth WA 6872

Equity Trustees

Superannuation Limited

Signature

print name

Timothy R B Goyder

capacity

Registered

holder & Director,

Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd

sign here

date

04/10/2019

604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Appendix A

DevEx Resources Limited

ACN 009 799 553

3. Changes in relevant interests

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

Change

interest changed

change (6)

given in

securities affected

votes

relation to

affected

change (7)

Off market

2,500,000 fully paid

2,500,000

25/09/2019

Timothy R B Goyder

transfer

$192,500

ordinary shares

25/09/2019

Lotaka Pty Ltd

Off market

($192,500)

(2,500,000) fully paid

(2,500,000)

transfer

ordinary shares

Relevant

29,415,736 fully paid

Timothy R B Goyder

interests' voting

ordinary shares

TRB Goyder

power reduced

4,259,671 fully paid

Superannuation Fund

due to the issue

ordinary shares

n/a

04/10/2019

Linda Sullivan

of 19,957,985

n/a

312,500 fully paid ordinary

Equity Trustees

fully paid ordinary

shares

Superannuation Limited

shares by the

781,250 fully paid ordinary

Company

shares

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 03:16:03 UTC
