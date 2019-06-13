Devex Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 74 009 799 553
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Tim Goyder
|
Date of last notice
|
20 May 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect interests
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for TRB
|
(including registered holder)
|
Goyder Superannuation Fund
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Tim Goyder is the sole Director and Shareholder
|
interest.
|
of Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of the
|
|
TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund
|
|
2) Lotaka Pty Ltd (ACN 008 939 192) . Tim Goyder
|
|
is the sole Director and Shareholder of Lotaka Pty
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
3) Linda Sullivan is the wife of Tim Goyder
|
|
|
Date of change
|
12 June 2019
|
|
-
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct interest:
|
|
25,415,736 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November
|
|
2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents
|
|
500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November
|
|
2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents
|
|
Indirect interest:
|
|
1) TRG Goyder Super Fund:
|
|
4,259,671 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
2) Linda Sullivan:
|
|
1,093,750 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
Indirect interest:
|
|
1) Lotaka Pty Ltd:
|
|
500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Direct interest:
|
|
500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$32,000
|
Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct interest:
|
|
24,915,736 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November
|
|
2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents
|
|
500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November
|
|
2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents
|
|
Indirect interest:
|
|
1) TRG Goyder Super Fund:
|
|
4,259,671 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
2) Lotaka Pty Ltd:
|
|
500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
3) Linda Sullivan:
|
|
1,093,750 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Off market transfer
|
Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
buy‐back
|
|
|
+
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
-
-
